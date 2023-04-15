Lewis Crocker announces return to ring with brutal knockout of Joel Julio in Glasgow

Fighting for his first time since November 2021, Belfast’s Lewis Crocker made an eye-catching return to the ring as he knocked out Joel Julio in Glasgow on Friday night.

The 26-year-old has been inactive for over a year-and-a-half due to persistent injuries, but he finally pulled the gloves on again and looked sharp as he accounted for the hard-hitting Colombian.

Julio has 33 knockouts in his own career but he was powerless to stop Crocker, who connected with a brutal liver punch to end the contest in the second round.

It is the welterweight’s first win in 17 months and his first under new coach Billy Nelson, while it was also his first on a Boxing Social card.

Now 14-0 for his career, Crocker will be eyeing up another big fight after this one as he looks to restore his reputation as one of the leading Irish fighters following his period of inactivity.