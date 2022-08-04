Lewis Crocker describes injury setback as ‘small bump in the road’ after withdrawing from Michael Conlan bill

Lewis Crocker has assured fans he will be back stronger than ever after withdrawing from his fight on Michael Conlan’s bill in Belfast this Saturday.

The 25-year-old welterweight was set to star on the undercard at the SSE Arena but has been forced to pull out due to a rib injury sustained in his final spar.

Crocker was set to make his first appearance in the ring since linking up with trainer Adam Booth and is seen as one of the rising stars of Northern Irish boxing.

However, in a statement released on Twitter, he is adamant that he will be back and he hopes it will be sooner rather than later.

"Absolutely gutted that I have to withdraw from my fight on Saturday due to an injury I picked up in my last spar of camp last week,” wrote Crocker.

“I was hoping things would have got much better with a few days rest but after discussing it with my team and professionals we made the decision to withdraw and let it heal fully.

"Camp went great and I was buzzing to be back fighting in Belfast again on an amazing card.

"Just a small bump in the road and after a great talk with my team yesterday things are looking positive for the future and I’ll be back out again very soon.

"I want to say a big thanks to all the lads in the gym who put a lot of time and preparation in to me for this fight. And to all my sponsors and everyone for all their support!

"It won’t be long til I get to showcase my skills again.”