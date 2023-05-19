Lewis Crocker is relishing latest test after leaving his injury misfortune in past

Lewis Crocker will be back in the ring in Glasgow on Saturday night as he aims to build on last month’s return to action following 17 months on the sidelines.

‘The Croc’ meets Romania’s Octavian Gratii (8-40-3) having cut through Joel Julio in the second round in Glasgow last month to improve to 15-0.

Sandy Row’s Crocker had endured a horrible run of luck with injuries and opponent withdrawals leaving him frustrated, but the decision to base himself in Scotland under trainer Billy Nelson appears to have turned his fortunes around and reports that he is enjoying life under his new coach.

“I’m enjoying up here working with Billy Nelson and all is going well so far,” he said. “The gym is just beside the house where I’m staying and Billy lives beside me, so everything is ideal. We’re working well together, getting good sparring.

“He has the experience of working with Ricky (Burns) for a number of world title fights and has been in the game for a lot of years, so I’m learning something new every day. We’ve gelled and he is getting the best out of me.”

The stoppage win over Julio last month proved that while it may take a fight or two to get fully back into his stride, his punch power has not diminished.

This weekend’s opponent, Gratii, is certainly durable having been stopped in just three of his 40 losses and ought to give the Belfast man much-needed rounds. However, should the stoppage present itself, Crocker will not need to be asked twice.

“At least I know I still have it,” he said of his power with a chuckle.

“I feel like I’m getting stronger as I’m growing and my body is maturing.

“I never go into a fight looking for a knockout, just to get the victory. If it comes early then it comes early, but if I get the rounds then that’s perfect as it will serve me well for the bigger fights ahead.

“I’m just glad I’ve got fights, have a plan and everything is going well again.”