Luis Alberto Lopez promises to ‘ruin’ Michael Conlan’s world title plans

There is clear respect between IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez and his challenger, Michael Conlan, but no lack of confidence either ahead of Saturday's showdown at the SSE Arena.

At Thursday's final press conference at the Europa Hotel, both men outlined their intent to emerge victorious without getting into any form of verbal sparring.

There's always a sense that such top-table slanging matches can be part of a hard sell for an event, but Lopez and Conlan have cut two figures who are keeping their powder dry for when the bell rings just after 9pm.

The earlier than usual start is to avoid a clash with other world title fights taking place in England on Saturday and that appears to suit both champion and challenger in Belfast who have remained cool all week, but are set to turn up the heat.

"I'm just excited about Saturday," said a relaxed Conlan on Thursday afternoon.

"I want to thank 'Kiki' (Luis Magana, Lopez's manager) and Luis Alberto for coming - I appreciate it - but on Saturday night I will be champion.

"I have experienced a lot of crazy atmospheres throughout my career and I know Saturday will be no different. I know how to handle that so I'm looking forward to Saturday as I know I will go in there, perform and beat Luis."

The champion, who has battled his way to the to of the division by going away from home and upsetting the odds, is naturally unfazed by taking yet another tough assignment away from his native Mexico.

He went to Leeds and ripped the title from Josh Warrington just before Christmas - the same night Conlan blasted through Karim Guerfi in one round at the SSE Arena - so the boos and jeers will bounce straight off him.

In fact, he has his own cheering section on Thursday but they will be heavily outnumbered on Saturday.

"I'm used to this type of environment," said 'El Venado'.

"This is my third time here in the UK and have beaten the other two guys (Isaac Lowe and Josh Warrington). I fly to the US, to Europe and everybody wants to see me sometimes lose, but I love to ruin plans and don't forget, I'm the world champ.

"Every time they tell me I'm going to lose, going to be knocked out or put on a bad performance, but when I jump in the ring, there's two of us and I'm used to it so I'll be taking the victory.

"I respect Michael Conlan - he's a great fighter - but every fighter wants to be a world champion and for me, it's a been a really tough road.

"Don't forget I'm the champion and will be going make with he championship to Mexico."