Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan: Padraig McCrory tries to lift spirits following Conlan’s defeat
Earlier in the day there were wins for Anthony Cacace, Kurt Walker, Nick Ball and Pierce O’Leary
Keith Bailie
Michael Conlan's world title dreams lay in tatters. He was dismantle by champion Luis Alberto Lopez who produced a stunning display at the SSE Arena.
Conlan’s trainer Adam Booth throw in the towel in the fifth round after Lopez delivered a series of massive punches. It was a left hook and right upper-cut that put Conlan on the canvas and ended the fight.