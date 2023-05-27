Live | 

Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan: Padraig McCrory tries to lift spirits following Conlan’s defeat

Earlier in the day there were wins for Anthony Cacace, Kurt Walker, Nick Ball and Pierce O’Leary

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Luis Alberto Lopez knocks out Michael Conlan to win Saturday night’s IBF featherweight title fight at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Luis Alberto Lopez knocks out Michael Conlan to win Saturday night’s IBF featherweight title fight at the SSE Arena

Michael Conlan

27 May 2023; Nick Ball, right, in action against Ludumo Lamati during their WBC Silver Featherweight bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Anthony Cacace with Damian Wrzesinski during Saturday’s IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship fight

Pierce O’Leary sends Alan Ciorceri to the canvas to win Saturday night’s WBC International Super-Lightweight Championship fight

Kurt Walker enjoyed a comfortable victory at the SSE Arena

Keith Bailie

Michael Conlan's world title dreams lay in tatters. He was dismantle by champion Luis Alberto Lopez who produced a stunning display at the SSE Arena.

Conlan’s trainer Adam Booth throw in the towel in the fifth round after Lopez delivered a series of massive punches. It was a left hook and right upper-cut that put Conlan on the canvas and ended the fight.

Full report to follow...