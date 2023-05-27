Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan: Round-by-Round updates as the Belfast boxer fights for a World title

Home > Sport > Boxing Live | Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan: Round-by-Round updates as the Belfast boxer fights for a World titleEarlier in the day there were wins for Anthony Cacace, Kurt Walker, Nick Ball and Pierce O’Leary The SSE Arena is set for a night of big time boxing27 May 2023; Nick Ball, right, in action against Ludumo Lamati during their WBC Silver Featherweight bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/SportsfileAnthony Cacace with Damian Wrzesinski during Saturday’s IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship fightPierce O’Leary sends Alan Ciorceri to the canvas to win Saturday night’s WBC International Super-Lightweight Championship fightKurt Walker enjoyed a comfortable victory at the SSE ArenaKeith BailieToday at 21:26