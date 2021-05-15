McCarthy makes convincing first defence of European title after stopping Jur in sixth round

Tommy McCarthy lands a big left jab on Alexandru Jur on his way to defending his European cruiserweight title in Manchester (Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing)

Tommy McCarthy was in cruise control last night as the Belfast man retained the European cruiserweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of Alexandru Jur in the Manchester Arena.

It was a fight in which McCarthy dominated from start to finish as he dropped Jur in the fourth and again for a final time in the sixth to close the show.

Next up is a summer showdown with Commonwealth champion Chris Billam-Smith and he will be fully confident that he will clear that hurdle - with a world title shot on offer for the victor - based on last night's performance.

"I'm delighted with my performance," he said. "I said I was training for a stoppage and knew Jur was going to be tough. He was hard to pin down because of his experience but once I heard Eddie (Hearn) shouting 'come on Tommy - get him out of there' I stopped him.

"I'm working with the best coach on the world - Pete Taylor - and we're doing technical stuff day-in day-out and technique.

"My mindset, I was always second-guessing myself throughout my career, but now my confidence is through the roof and I'm boxing to my ability."

Both came out jabbing, with Jur targeting the body, but McCarthy's was sharper and he began to get into a rhythm as the opening round progressed, bringing his right into play.

The trend continued in the second, with McCarthy popping the jab and landing with a solid right to the body as Jur seemed content to stay at distance and sparingly jab to the midriff.

The pace increased in the third with the Belfast man on the front foot a little more as his output increased, and he began to look for the power shots with Jur on the retreat for the most part.

This was a fight on McCarthy's terms and at his pace as he continued to dominate. There was a sense that he was starting to make a dent in Jur and towards the end of the fourth, he felted with the right then sunk a left to the body that had the Romanian on the deck. He beat the count and saw out the round, but it was in full survival mode in the fifth.

McCarthy was given something to think about early in the sixth as he was tagged by a right, but this was a fleeting moment for Jur, who was looking ready to go, and McCarthy found the punch to do it with another left, dropping Jur, and this time he was unable to get up with the time of 2.09.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the Billam-Smith fight is made for Matchroom HQ at the end of July with the European, Commonwealth and possibly British titles on the line and McCarthy didn't mince his words when asked about his next opponent.

"I have been saying from I won the title that I would love a crack at any of the world champions: Makabu, Breidis to Okolie, who is with Matchroom," he continued.

"If none of the champions have balls to fight me then Chris Billam-Smith can get the 'boom boom' - I'll slap the head off him.

"I don't know Chris Billam-Smith but his coach (Shane McGuigan) is an eejit. I don't know why anyone thinks Chris Billam-Smith is any good because you saw what he did in his last fight and he hasn't fought anyone of any use."