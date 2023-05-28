Michael Conlan admits he will take time to assess next steps after Luis Alberto Lopez loss

Michael Conlan has taken to social media to assure fans he is fine while also confirming he is going to take some time to decide what his next steps are.

The Belfast man was stunned in front of his home fans on Saturday night when he was knocked out by Luis Alberto Lopez in the fifth round of their IBF featherweight world title encounter.

The 31-year-old was checked by medics in the ring before being given a standing ovation by the crowd as he returned to his feet.

The loss was the second of Conlan’s professional career and comes just over a year after he was beaten by Leigh Wood in Nottingham, taking his record to 18-2.

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist had admitted his “whole life” was going into the fight but after the loss he will have to reassess where he goes from here.

Having worked his way back into world title contention, Conlan conceded in a brief social media statement that he will take some time away before stepping back into the ring after the loss.

"I’m good folks. Wasn’t at the races tonight, couldn’t seem to get going and paid the price for it,” Conlan wrote.

"Congratulations to (Lopez) on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future champion. Thank you for the opportunity.

"Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck, I can’t get back to you all but I appreciate it!

"I’m gonna take sometime away from social media now to enjoy my family and decide what the next steps for me are. Again thank you Belfast for an amazing atmosphere and turn out tonight! Love MC x”