Michael Conlan admits pain of brutal Leigh Wood knockout is fueling his desire for another world title chance

Final blow: Michael Conlan is knocked out of the ring in the last round by champion Leigh Wood. Credit: PA

A heartbroken Michael Conlan has called for a rematch after his dreams of dethroning Leigh Wood at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night.

The Belfast man was up on all three cards and on the cusp of claiming the WBA featherweight title, but the defending champion somehow pulled it out of the fight with a crushing right hand knocking Conlan out and out of the ring.

It was a hugely worrying wait as paramedics attended to the Belfast man at ringside and Wood was hugely gracious in not celebrating his win with his first thoughts to the stricken Conlan, but thankfully the damage was not serious and his trip to the hospital precautionary.

It was quite an unbelievable end to a night that had looked to be one of glory for Conlan, but it was a shocking and rather brutal ending as the Belfast man seeks to make sense of it all.

“Sometimes when you go out in the rain you get wet - it happens,” he said on Sunday morning when revealing his hospital checks in the early hours were all clear.

“I’m absolutely devastated, just a shot I didn’t see. Any shot I saw coming I could take, but I just turned my head and that one got me. It’s the ones you don’t see that do the damage.

“I was totally out for a minute or two, but it’s all good. The scans are good so it’s nothing to worry about, just another day in the boxing ring. I’m heartbroken, been beat, so I can’t complain.”

The night couldn’t have got off to a better start for Conlan who dropped and badly hurt the champion with a massive left at the end of the opening round.

Had there been any time left to resume the action before the bell, there is little doubt that Wood would not have been able to survive with his eyes in orbit and legs hugely unsteady, but the minute off allowed him to just about regather himself as he got through the second despite looking in all sorts of bother.

“Had it even happened 30 seconds earlier the fight could have been finished,” Conlan reflected.

“He was gone in the next round, but had a bit more about him in his legs so fair play. I said before he was a tough guy with a big heart and showed it last night when he needed to. Fair play to him - he’s the champ.”

Conlan was well clear by the midway point of the fight, but Wood was certainly gaining a foothold, pressing the action and at the end of four, raised his glove having recognised he had his first success.

Still, Conlan’s left couldn’t miss and was hurting the champion, while the close exchanges saw both have joy.

The relentless pace of this battle was breathtaking with both men expending everything they had, but there just seemed a sense that Wood was getting on top as the fight entered the championship rounds.

The 11th still saw Conlan box well, but then came a huge moment when he dropped briefly to the canvas. Referee Steve Gray almost looked apologetic when administering the count as while it was clearly a slip, a punch did also land so all of a sudden, a 10-9 round to Conlan became a 10-8 to Wood and narrowed the scores considerably, changing the dynamic of the 12th round.

“It was a legitimate slip and you could see my legs,” he protested.

“That slip changed the whole plan for round 12 as it was going to be a round I boxed and moved, but then I thought I had to win it as the cut man shouted that I needed to win that round.

“It’s unfortunate, but these things happen.”

The opening minute of the final round did not suggest what was about to happen with the pattern continuing as Wood went for broke, knowing he needed a stoppage to keep his title.

Perhaps Conlan should have got on his bike, but hindsight is a wonderful thing and there was perhaps still a feeling the round was needed to secure the win.

Out of nowhere, with his back to the ropes, came the shot that sent the home support into a frenzy, Conlan out of the ring and the title firmly in the possession of the man who brought it to the venue with just 95 seconds remaining in the fight.

“When I woke up I thought I had a bad dream - I was devastated,” added the vanquished Belfast man.

“I was annoyed, frustrated, confused and then the realisation that I had to take it in.

“I really believed it was going to be my night and it was going to be, then that punch... It’s unfortunate, but these things happen.

“When I slipped down I didn’t see it. It was fatigue as well. If I’m honest I was a bit taken back. I felt like I’ve been in with bigger punchers than him. Was it his power? No. Was it just good timing and me fatiguing? “They always say it’s the shots you don’t see that do the damage and that was the one.

“I was just in an unfortunate position to be on the ropes and fell out of the ring, possibly hit my head which didn’t help.

“It’s my first loss as a professional. Does it define me? No. I’ll be back 100 per cent and I want the rematch.”