Michael Conlan assures fans he is fine and insists he will be back after brutal knockout defeat to Leigh Wood in world title fight

Michael Conlan has taken to social media to assure his fans that he is okay and has vowed he will return to the ring after his stunning knockout defeat to Leigh Wood in Nottingham on Saturday night.

The Belfast man looked to be on track for his long-awaited first world title after knocking Wood to the canvas in the first round and then boxing smartly for the majority of the fight, with most pundits having him several rounds up going into the final round.

But Wood landed a crippling knockout blow in the 12th and final round, which led to Conlan being tipped out of the ring and needing to go to hospital where he received treatment.

He was later described as being "conscious and stable" by Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn and "sitting up, talking and awaiting CT scans".

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Conlan took to Twitter to allay any fears over his well-being, while at the same time issuing a decree that this was not the end for him despite the setback.

"(I’m) all good folks, cheers for the messages. (I’ll) be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team,” he wrote, before adding in a video on Instagram that his CT scans came back "all clear".

“Definitely want a rematch lol".

In a separate tweet three hours later, Conlan added: "Watched the fight, I definitely need to run it back! Up on the cards & 11th was a slip, fatigue was kicking in & I was caught on the temple with a good shot I didn’t see.

"Respect @itsLeighWood congrats again, (you're) a tough f*****... but let’s run it back @EddieHearn #CityGround".

It was a worrying finish to what was described as “the best fight I’ve ever seen” by Carl Frampton, while former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew commented: "It was an amazing fight.

"Leigh Wood has taken a pummelling, his legs were gone, body shots played a massive factor but he doesn't stop believing and that's the mark of a champion."

Before the main event, Conlan's fellow Belfast boxer Caoimhin Agyarko successfully defended his WBA international middleweight title.