Michael Conlan: Belfast’s boxing atmosphere is hard to match anywhere else in the world

The countdown is on to Friday’s Féile Fight Night at the Falls Park as Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny face-off to see who emerges for a crack at world honours.

With fans returning to boxing in the city for the first time in 18 months, there is a huge buzz surrounding this event with fight week activities also back.

It all began in the grounds of City Hall yesterday when fighters took part in an open workout with a big crowd there to get a glimpse of what to expect on Friday.

Padraig McCrory, his opponent Sergei Gorokhov plus Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor were the first three into the ring, followed by the main event with Doheny receiving a warm reception ahead of what is his first professional fight back on the island.

Conlan was the man who most had come to see and he went through a light workout of shadowboxing and some pad-work with trainer, Adam Booth, and said when he exited the ring that it is a huge thrill to be back fighting in front of his home support once again.

“Being back in Belfast is unbelievable,” he said. “The atmosphere is hard to match anywhere else in the world so I’m really looking forward to it.

“I feel bad today as people want to get photos with me but I haven’t been (Covid) tested yet and can’t do that.

"It’s just the name of the game at the minute as I have to be careful.”

The Belfast man’s last two outings came behind closed doors and, while he didn’t overly mind that experience, having 8000 fans in attendance this week gives him an added buzz.

This is the biggest Irish derby clash in many years with Conlan a former world amateur champion and Portlaoise’s Doheny a former IBF super-bantamweight champion.

Both men will go into Friday’s clash knowing the winner is virtually assured of a world title fight next, so the stakes couldn’t be greater.

“It’s an all-Irish fight and the biggest in around 40 years or so — one I’m really excited for,” acknowledges Conlan.

“TJ will have his own fan-base and I’ll have my massive support from here in Belfast. It will make a difference from my last fights and I’m really excited to get in there having put the work in to show what I can do.

“Without doubt, TJ is my toughest opponent and has great credentials. He has won the world title in the away corner, is a very tough guy, a durable guy and fit guy. He’s coming to take my head off and go away victorious.”

The fighters will take part in the final press conference at the Balmoral Hotel today before coming face-to-face for the weigh-in at the Devenish Complex on Thursday.

The Belfast man says he will just enjoy the final few days leading into fight night before zoning in on the task at hand as the eagerly-awaited opening bell approaches.

“The hard work is done so now I just sit back and enjoy the ride,” he added.

“I love being back in Belfast and this is my first time in six-odd weeks so it’s nice to be home and in front of a great fan-base who support me everywhere I go.

“It’s chill-out time and then I’ll get the focus on towards the end of the week.”