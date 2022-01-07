Michael Conlan confirms world title fight details as bout with Leigh Wood announced

Michael Conlan has won all 16 of his professional fights. Pic: INPHO/Emily Harney

As emerged last month, the duo will go head to head at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on March 12, fighting for Wood’s WBA world featherweight belt.

While Wood will have home advantage for his first defence of the title he won against Can Xu last summer, Conlan is expecting that his own supporters won’t make that obvious on the night.

“I'll probably have more people in the arena than Leigh Wood,” he told the Irish News.

"Everybody loves an away-day, it's the third month of the year and I could see a lot of people travelling over. I think they'll have a great night."

Conlan set up his world title chance when he took the interim title with a win over TJ Doheny in Falls Park in August.

He had initially said he planned to drop to super bantamweight in his search for a world crown but will instead continue at featherweight as he looks to add to his unblemished professional record of 16 wins from 16 fights, including eight knockouts.

But, even if he dethrones Wood in March, he’s open to continuing to fluctuate between 122lb and 126lb.

"I like the McGregor thing of holding two belts over two weights, I wouldn't mind to do both,” he said.