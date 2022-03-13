Michael Conlan 'conscious and stable' in hospital after knock out blow from Leigh Wood in dramatic finish to world title fight at Nottingham Arena

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Caoimhin Agyarko punches Juan Carlos Rubio during the WBA International Middleweight Title fight between Caoimhin Agyarko and Juan Carlos Rubio at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 12, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Michael Conlan was on the front foot until a sting in the tail of a remarkable bout against Leigh Wood.

Michael Conlan fell out of the ring when Leigh Wood delivered the knockout blow in the final round of a stunning world title fight.

Michael Conlan has arrived at hospital "conscious and stable" after suffering a sickening knockout blow in the final round of his world title fight against Leigh Wood in the Nottingham Arena.

Until the closing seconds of the penultimate round, Conlan looked to be cruising to victory but a knock-out blow delivered midway through the final round saw the Belfast boxer tipped out of the ring.

As Wood dampened any celebrations out of concern for his opponent, Conlan was taken away from the ring for further treatment.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Conlan was "conscious and stable" on arrival at hospital, "sitting up, talking and awaiting CT scans".

"I hope Michael's alright," said champion Wood, who had been the underdog ahead of his WBA world featherweight title defence. "I can't celebrate until I know he's alright. My thoughts are with him at the minute.

"I am just thinking about Mick at the minute. It was a bad knockout. I can't get him out of my head. I hope he's alright."

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn added: "We should be celebrating one of the biggest comebacks I have seen in the ring, but all we are doing is just praying for Michael Conlan."

Conlan was in control from the start of what Carl Frampton branded "the best fight I've ever seen". A huge left hand had Wood on the canvas on the bell at the end of the very first round and a wobbly second followed for the home boxer, who looked very much like he could be set for a swift exit.

And Conlan remained on the front foot until the very closing seconds of the 11th round, when Conlan was knocked down. There was an element of controversy about that one as he and his corner felt it was a slip but in the end, that was not to matter when Wood delivered the stunning conclusion to the fight midway through the final round.

"It's just so sad. It's heart-breaking," said former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew.

"It an amazing fight. Leigh Wood has taken a pummelling, his legs were gone, body shots played a massive factor but he doesn't stop believing and that's the mark of a champion."

And Wood's fellow Nottingham fight favourite, Carl Froch, added: "That takes the shine off what was an amazing fight. This is the potential down side. It's just part and parcel of boxing unfortunately.

"We've just witnessed an unbelievable fight and we can't celebrate it because the safety of Conlan is paramount. We need to know that he's ok."

Before the main event, Conlan's fellow Belfast boxer Caoimhin Agyarko successfully defended his WBA international middleweight title. Scroll down for the round by round of that one as well as the world title bout.

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan: Round by round

Round One: WOOD IS DOWN! In the final seconds of the round, Wood is FLOORED by a left hand! He had started the round well by taking the centre of the ring. He landed a couple of big shots, roared on by the home crowd, but Conlan came back and in the final second, THAT left hand. Wow.

Round Two: Wood is in trouble! He's stumbling, he does not look comfortable. This is phenomenal from Conlan. Conlan is cut on the left side of his face but that's only a minor concern because Wood is dazed. A couple of early combos have him shaken and it looks like this fight could be over at any second! Has he composed himself by the end of the round? Perhaps... he even forces Conlan on the ropes late. Bring on round three. This. Is. Boxing.

Round Three: Conlan lands with that early left hand again... and again. Wood looks a little bit more composed than he did in the last round but Conlan is in charge and really you'd wonder how many more big hits Wood can sustain. We might get the answer as a big right hook is followed by a left soon after from Conlan and, to be fair, Wood retaliates at the bell. Fair play.

Round Four: When Wood manages to get Conlan against the ropes, he looks like he could be dangerous and he lands with a couple of flurries as Conlan's cut opens up again. This is an impressive response from Wood and easily his best round so far. You'd think it's the first he has won as he punches the air on the bell. Game on?

Round Five: Conlan again begins with that customarily early shot. The Belfast boxer definitely more on the offensive and Wood looks visibly rocked by another big right hand from Conlan. The champion is holding on again and Conlan looks in charge.

Round Six: When Wood does anything remotely positive, the home crowd are on their feet and he gives them a couple of reasons to do it with a couple of combos with Conlan on the ropes but they're rare moments of promise for the reigning champ. "Is he out-working me?" asks Conlan. Possibly in that round, but definitely not overall.

Round Seven: The pace really picks up in the final 30 seconds of the round as both fighters go toe to toe, swinging at will. Conlan landed a few big hits with that left hand. Even when Wood does get a shot in, Conlan hits back immediately. It's his fight to lose at this stage.

Round Eight: When Conlan is on the ropes, that's the only time Wood looks like he could make a contest of it and he allows it to happen a couple of times early in the round. A big Conlan left hand gets a big return and Wood offloads once more on the ropes. Conlan ends with some eye-catching hits near the bell. "Stay off the f**king ropes," somebody bellows at Conlan. That about sums it up.

Round Nine: Conlan definitely making a more conscious effort not to get caught on the ropes as the early pace is perhaps beginning to take its toll, very understandably. Conlan must know he's on top here and can pick his shots, as he does well. Manages not to allow Wood to built on any eighth round momentum. "Do not let him back in," says trainer Adam Booth.

Round Ten: Conlan connects with another couple of big left hands early. That's the shot that has put him on the front foot tonight and it's keeping him there. Wood needs something special now. He does land a couple of big ones with Conlan ducking and weaving on the ropes. Impressive reaction but it won't be enough unless something spectacular follows.

Round Eleven: CONLAN DOWN! Knockdown in the final seconds of the round but he and his corner are adamant he slipped! Controversy. If that point proves decisive, expect to hear more about that.

Round Twelve: CONLAN IS OUT! IT'S A KNOCKOUT BLOW. And Leigh Wood is telling the fans to calm the celebrations as there is some concern for Michael Conlan, who tipped out of the ring when Wood delivered the knockout blow.

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Juan Carlos Rubio: Round by round

Round One: There's no messing about or backward steps anyway. It's front foot stuff from the off as Agyarko unleashes an early volley of shots. The west Belfast man is on top but has to duck and weave a couple of times as well as Rubio is no stranger to letting his hands go. A late right hook confirms Agyarko's dominance but it's lively.

Round Two: A couple of nice body shots from southpaw Rubio in what is a slower paced round. Agyarko lands a decent right hand later in the round as the fighters pick their moments.

Round Three: Well this is turning into a well matched fight! Both have such quick hands and it's turning into a real tactical battle as the fighters look to draw each other out and get in. It's another close round with a few decent shots going either way. It warming up nicely here.

Round Four: Agyarko moving onto the front foot now and lands some nice left hooks and a big right hand to the body. That's his best round since the first as he really goes on the offensive. Rubio lands a couple but in the closing seconds, Agyarko crashes in the best hits of the fight so far. "He ain't no good on his back foot," advises Agyarko's trainer.

Round Five: The Belfast boxer still the stronger as the fight begins to open up a little bit. He's showing good footwork here, dancing in and out of range and really beginning to boss the bout. It's an exciting one to watch between two punchers.

Round Six: The atmosphere is really picking up in the Nottingham Arena as the main event edges closer. Agyarko continues to stalk his opponent and go in search of the big hits but, credit to Rubio, he's not making things easy. One drive really sends Rubio backwards but, to his credit, he keeps coming and firing back regardless. "Too many single shots, you've got to put them together," says Agyarko's trainer and he's spot on. Those combos in round four were his best moments of the fight but he hasn't repeated them too often.

Round Seven: Rubio commands the centre of the ring for the first half of the round but when Agyarko obeys his trainer's commands and offloads the double jab, he's back on the front foot. Rubio is showing such bottle here as takes each blow like it's nothing and keeps pushing back.

Round Eight: He's going for it now! As Rubio just begins to look like he's tiring, Agyarko senses blood and offloads. Those combos coming thick and fast. Rubio's left eye looks damaged that certainly won't help. He's hanging in there but Agyarko knows the end could be close.

Round Nine: The round begins with the crowd serenading us to the sounds of Mr Brightside and it proceed with Agyarko going in for the kill. A big right hand connects midway through the round and there are a couple of nice body shots to follow. Rubio, once again, is holding in there so impressively. At the end of the last round he looked like he was about to go but he's looking surprisingly steady there. "You're miles in front," says Caoimhin's trainer. Yup.

Round Ten: Agyarko goes about his business with a bit of swagger now as he loks for the grandstand finish. In the end, it's not to be and to be fair, Rubio deserves at least to avoid the stoppage for an absolutely game performance. A lot to be admired about the Mexican's display but in the end, Agyarko has proven a class above and will cruise to the win on the cards. Well, I say that in as certain terms as are possible.

Here are the fights as they happened on our live blog: