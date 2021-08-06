Michael Conlan delighted to give fans something to cheer by claiming interim WBA title against TJ Doheny at Falls Park

Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny during fight night at Feile in west Belfast on August, 6 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Michael Conlan claimed he was thrilled to put on a show befitting of the occasion after he became the new interim WBA featherweight champion by defeating TJ Doheny at Falls Park.

The Belfast man was in control throughout against his Irish rival and was a comfortable winner on the judges' scorecards at the end of the night, triumphing 119-108, 116-111 and 116-111 to claim the belt.

A raucous crowd at Feile an Phobail roared him on every step of the way as the local fans came out to support one of their own, and he responded in kind by delivering the win they so desperately craved.

It was the first boxing event in Northern Ireland to be staged with a significant crowd in attendance since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Conlan admitted that made it all the more special.

"It's not even about the belt, it's about this, this atmosphere. Name me another place in the world will you feel something like this? No fans can create an atmosphere like Belfast," praised the 29-year-old.

"I'm just honoured and elated to be able to do this in front of my fans against a fellow Irishman, who is a tough m**********r. It's an honour to share the ring with TJ and delighted to get the win.

"I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity to perform for you guys. What a crowd, what an atmosphere. Thunderstorms were expected today and they still showed up. We had ponchos, the lot. I knew they wouldn't be worried.

"For me to have the first show back in Ireland after the pandemic is really special. You saw how much the fans appreciated it, and even if there wasn't a pandemic they would have been out like this."

As for the performance itself, it was one of almost complete dominance from Conlan, who got up on the scorecards early and then asserted his control with a fifth round knock down, that Doheny did well to recover from.

The Portlaoise man was always in the fight and, to his credit, kept fighting until the final round - even edging the 11th - but Conlan was always one step ahead of him, both on the cards and in the ring.

Comfortable picking body shots throughout and wearing down the former world champion, the Belfast man was smart in how he controlled proceedings, and winning on all three scorecards was the expected result at the final bell.

"I thought it was a very good performance, a mature performance against a former world champion. I was happy. I don't know how to grade it until I watch it back but I'm very happy," was Conlan's own assessment.

"I knew I'd get him to the body, but I knew he'd stay in there. Anybody I spoke to said it was going to go to points because TJ is a tough m**********r and he can punch too.

"He got some good body shots in there but I'm good to the body, so I don't mind it. When I was on the ropes, my defence was fantastic. Overall I'm happy with my performance.

"At the end I could have boxed my way to victory but I wanted to put it on for the fans, so I said come on, let's do it like two Irish warriors, and we did."

The victory should pave the way for Conlan to have a world title fight next up, and he has already targeted the winner of the fight between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton as his opponent.

"I'm planning to go to 122(lbs). This opportunity to go up came at the last minute and I said no problem. I was training for a 10-round fight at 122 or 124 because it wasn't for a belt, but then this opportunity came up and I said no problem, it's a 12-round fight and we'll go to 126, but TJ wanted to keep it 124 and I said okay," he explained.

"I'm still looking to fight the winner of Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton. Now my options open up even more because I'm an interim champion in the featherweight division. I like the McGregor thing of holding two belts over two weights, I wouldn't mind to do both."

As for who he thinks his prospective opponent could be of the two options on the table?

"I don't know," was his response. "Before Figueroa beat Luis Nery, I thought Fulton all the way, but after that performance I don't know what way to swing, it goes back and forth every time I think about it.

"It's two fantastic fighters and one I'd be very interested in."

In the night's earlier fights, Tyrone McKenna outlasted Jose Felix Jr in an epic 10-rounder to become WBO Intercontinental super-middleweight champion on a unanimous points decision.

"Unbelievable. Just want to thank all the fans, they've been unbelievable. I promised them a war and I think we delivered. I decided to fight the Mexican with a Mexican style and I came out on top," said McKenna.

"He was tough, he can take some shots. He hit some lovely body shots and he said that before the fight. I had to take a knee early on, he hit me with a beautiful body shot. He's a great man, so I wish him all the best."

There was also title glory for Padraig McCrory, who lifted the WBC International Silver super-middleweight crown and maintained his unbeaten record with a fifth round stoppage of Sergei Gorokhov.

"This is the best feeling ever. There were about 5,000 people here going crazy because I won. It's amazing. I'm 33 and my first fight was just before I was 30, so to hear 'and the new' is really special," he smiled.

"Sergei is a serious operator, he's beaten some very serious fighters and I made him look very ordinary, so that's a big statement. I'm a force to be reckoned with."

Also on the undercard, impressive Limerick boxer Paddy Donovan needed just 1:23 to stop Jose Luis Castillo, while Scotland's Lee McGregor defended his European bantamweight title against France's Vincent Legrand.

Earlier in the night there were wins for Sean McComb, James McGivern, Fearghus Quinn, Callum Bradley and Cain Lewis.

