Michael Conlan eager for Leigh Wood rematch after ‘devastating’ knockout loss in Nottingham world title fight

A “devastated and heartbroken” Michael Conlan claims he wants a rematch with Leigh Wood after his stunning 12th round knockout in their world title fight at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night.

The Belfast man had dominated the fight after knocking Wood down in the first round, boxing clever up to the final round, but Wood flipped the script with a massive punch that tipped Conlan out of the ring.

The impact was so big that Conlan was left unconscious for brief period and required him to go to hospital for an MRI and a general check-up to ensure he was okay, but they all came back clear and he was discharged within the hour.

And the 30-year-old admitted that the defeat “felt like a dream” after he woke up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital and that he was gutted with how it ended.

"When I woke up I was like 'what happened? Did I lose?'," Conlan told BBC Northern Ireland.

"I was devastated. I was annoyed, I got a bit frustrated and I was confused. There was a realisation as things started to kick in. I believed it was going to be my night, it was going to be my night until that punch.

"It's just unfortunate but these things happen."

The fight only looked to be going one way, even going into the final round, with pundits unanimously agreeing that Conlan was up several rounds going into the 12th and that Wood needed that knockout punch to defend his title.

Unfortunately the Nottingham man found that punch to inflict a first professional defeat on Conlan, who spent most of the night watching the fight back and couldn’t believe Wood bounced back from being knocked to the canvas in the first.

"I knew I was winning, and when I watched it back I was winning," he added.

"It was a great shot and he fell like a bag of bricks. I was surprised he got up and then he had a minute to recover. Like I said in the build-up, he has big heart.

"I slipped in the 11th and that really annoyed me. There might have been a punch thrown at the same time, but it was legit a slip. That changed the whole plan for round 12. I was going to box and move, I felt I had to win it.

"I know it was a good fight and I was in control. There were things in there I should have done better, and at the end of the day I am at fault and I am the guy who lost."

Already Conlan is planning a second fight between the pair, believing it is only fair he gets another crack at Wood given how the scorecards looked heading into that final round.

It would appear to be in the interest of the wider boxing fraternity, too, with Carl Frampton describing it as “the best fight I’ve ever seen” and former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew labelling it “amazing”.

Conlan, who praised Wood for his muted celebrations out of respect for his unconscious opponent, insisted: "I want a rematch. I think the performance, with me leading on the cards, deserves a rematch.

"I think I've slept an hour. I've been on my phone looking at things. I've been off social media so I was seeing everything and there was loads of positive stuff.

"At the same time, I lost. I hate losing. It's the worst feeling in the world for me."