Michael Conlan edges Ionut Baluta by majority decision to take another step towards super bantamweight world title

Michael Conlan moved to the brink of a world super-bantamweight title shot, but was forced to dig deep against Ionut Baluta in London as he claimed a majority points win, picking up the WBO International title in the process.

Two judges had the Belfast mantle victory (117-112, 115-114) with the third scoring a 114-114 draw and this was a fair enough reflection of a fight that saw Conlan's better quality shinning through in the face of a relentless opponent who was aggressive to the final bell.

Baluta came into this contest having defeated former world champion TJ Doheny and David Oliver Joyce in his past two outings, so was hoping to make it an Irish hat-trick by taking the scalp of Conlan.

His aggression clearly caught the eye of two of the judges who saw this as a close-run thing, but Conlan appeared to be doing the cleaner work and making Baluta mostly miss with his attacks, so there couldn't be any arguments as to who the victor was.

"Baluta was tougher than I thought," he said after.

"He's as game as they come, but was missing with tons of punches. When they called it a draw I was thinking what was going on, even the second card at 115-114, but it is what it is and I got the win.

"He held his engine more than I thought he would, but this was my first 12-rounder, first at super-bantamweight so it was a good night."

Conlan switched stances in the opener, quelling Baluta's attacks with crisp right counters as the Romanian looked to put the pressure on.

Baluta upped the pace in the second, but the majority of his shots were blocked as Conlan's movement kept him out of danger and the Belfast man had the better of the round with a stinging body shot and crisp right to the head.

The trend continued in this third with Baluta pressing forward and had some success with a right to the jaw but most were at fresh air as Conlan made him miss for the most part.

It was clear the Romanian was growing in confidence, but Conlan was much more economical with his work and enjoyed the best of the fourth as he scored with a jab and connected with right to head and body.

Baluta enjoyed his best rounds in the fifth as he continued force a high pace, but it appeared Conlan took over for the next few rounds and in the eighth his body attack started to make a dent with the high pace seemingly getting to Baluta who began to look a little uncomfortable.

He managed to ride the storm and took the 10th in a round Conlan seemed to take off a little and as the fight entered the championship rounds, Baluta looked to push on and continued to wing looping punches.

Both dug deep and tried to find the shot to settle the argument, but to their credit they went to the final bell with Conlan getting the nod that ought to cement his mandatory status for WBO title.

Michael Conlan v Ionut Baluta: Gareth Hanna's round by round

Round One: Baluta goes down but there's no doubt it was a slip. It's a fairly lively opener, both fighters sizing each other up. Conlan's quick fists getting in with his typical switch to a southpaw stance as Baluta swings a rangy arm on a few occasions. Decent start for Conlan, edged it. 10-9

Round Two: Baluta down again but this one ruled out for a push, again probably rightly so. Couple of big body shots from Baluta but Conlan still the one dictating the pace of the fight and returns with a trademark body shot of his own. Ends with one of those big counters again from Conlan to shade the round once again. 20-18

Round Three: You know the drill; Baluta down, no knock-down. Standard. Lively round for the Romanian, Conlan forced to duck and weave impressively but he's more on the defensive this time. Even round, harder to call. 29-28

Round Four: Baluta warned for a low shot but goes straight back on the offensive to roars of approval from his corner. Conlan responds with a jab of absolute concrete. The Belfast boxer trying to regain control toward the end of the round. Once again a tough one to call. This fight certainly belying the pre-bout odds so far. 39-37 Conlan? At a guess.

Round Five: Conlan on the defensive even more-so in the first half of the round although manages to spring out of it. Baluta throwing serious volume of punches. Surely he'll tire at that level of expenditure, as Adam Booth points out afterwards. Baluta's best so far but at what cost? 48-47

Round Six: Back to the old pattern of Baluta going down but it's ruled out, this one for a push. Michael keeping distance in this round and going in from range, successfully so. Looking more in control as Baluta's workrate lessens slightly. 58-56

Round Seven: Conlan gets another one of those telling right hands in on the retaliation. The energy upped once again. Baluta busier but Conlan choosing his punches much better. Conlan warned for pushing his man in the face with his palm and Baluta finishes the round strong to make it another one that's almost a toss-up. So I'll opt for MC. 68-65

Round Eight: Some lovely body-shots in there from Conlan. Baluta trying to keep that workrate up but looking more and more like he's feeling the effects of an extreme work-out. Conlan strengthening. No doubt about that one. 78-74

Round Nine: Bit of a tumble as both boxers go over, Conlan landing on top of his man. No biggie and back in they go. Story of the match so far as Conlan lands the more meaningful punches while throwing fewer. That bit of class showing. 88-83

Round Ten: Conlan won't be happy with that round. A little too passive and Baluta keeps his workrate up, landing a few decent shots and taking, for me, his first round since the third. 97-93

Round Eleven: Absolutely fair play to Baluta, for keeping up his punch-rate. Serious calories burnt here. In terms of the fight though, not enough quality amongst the flurries. Conlan ducking and weaving well but again not throwing as much as he'd like, probably not enough to take the round. MC will want a big final round just to make sure as there are one or two rounds I've awarded to Conlan on the toss of a coin. This is tight. 106-104

Round Twelve: Baluta down, no knock down. Needs to change his studs. Both fighters emptying the tank now, understandably so. It's another round that's all-but 50:50. Call that if you can. What a fight for Michael Conlan. 116-113