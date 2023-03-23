Michael Conlan homing in on lifetime goal against Luis Alberto Lopez

Michael Conlan with Anthony Cacace and Padraig McCrory, who will join him on the bill at the SSE Arena

Home advantage is a bonus, but Michael Conlan insists it won’t be the deciding factor against IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez when they meet at the SSE Arena on May 27.

The Belfast man will get his second chance to claim world honours as a professional to add to his 2015 amateur crown and, having suffered the agonising pain of defeat in a challenge for the WBA belt against Leigh Wood last year, he insists he has absorbed the lessons and will complete the mission this time.

Tickets are expected to be snapped up in double-quick time when they go on general sale next Friday (pre-sale on Wednesday) as a world title fight returns to Belfast for the first time since 2018.

Those who flock to the arena at the end of May will be hoping they are toasting the city’s latest world champion by the end of the night, but the defending champion will be no easy task and will have no fears of making his first defence of the title on the road.

The 29-year-old Mexican went into enemy territory back in December and dethroned Josh Warrington in Leeds with an impressive display and his awkward, rugged style will be a tough puzzle for Conlan to solve, but the Belfast man is expecting as much and feels he has the tools to scale the mountain.

“He’s a fantastic fighter, very dangerous and unorthodox,” said Conlan at yesterday’s press conference at the Europa Hotel.

“He does some crazy stuff in the ring and will come into this fight with massive confidence.

“He went to Leeds and won the world title, so is coming here to defend it and will come full of belief. But I believe I will beat him and beat him well.

“That world title fight (against Wood) where it was 100 miles per hour for 12 rounds and obviously I lost, but I was putting my foot on the gas at times when I shouldn’t have.

“I know the mistakes I made so go into this one conscious of not making them again.”

That his loss to Wood won a number of Fight of the Year awards was cold comfort to the Belfast man who measures success with honours and not pats on the back.

Since switching to the professional code in 2016 after a glorious amateur career, there has been an expectation he would reach the top that came as much from within.

At 31 years of age, he knows the time has to be now and doing so in his home city would be the crowning glory.

“It would be a lifetime goal achieved and I’ve said since I began boxing that I wanted to become a world champion of the professional game,” he stressed.

“If I don’t, I’ll be very underwhelmed and disappointed as it will feel like I’ve underachieved in my professional career, so the fact I have the chance to do it in front of the home crowd will tick it off the list.”

Conlan was joined on stage by his older brother and manager, Jamie, plus two other fighters from the west of the city who will be in action on the night.

IBO super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace will box in his home city for the first time since 2015 and is going to secure a major opportunity to push him into contention for a crack at one of the four main belts, while Padraig McCrory — who won the IBO light-heavyweight title last year — returns to the super-middleweight division for an expected WBA title eliminator.

‘The Hammer’ had been expected to face Yamaguchi Falcao, but the Brazilian has got the challenge to take on WBA ‘regular’ champion David Morrell with McCrory now possibly facing Mark Heffron, although that is not yet definite.

“’We are looking at securing a WBA super-middleweight eliminator for ‘Pody’ — we’re hoping to announce that in the next two weeks,” confirmed Jamie Conlan.

“On my right is Anthony Cacace who is something of a forgotten man but with BT Sport on board, we get to showcase Anthony’s career in Belfast and that is something he really deserves and a big fight is in the works.”