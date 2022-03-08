Michael Conlan: I almost feel overwhelmed because I’m about to take Leigh Wood's featherweight world title and fulfil my destiny

Michael Conlan says he has visualised getting the better of Leigh Wood on Saturday

Victory over Leigh Wood at Nottingham Arena on Saturday night would represent the accumulation of a lifetime’s work for Michael Conlan and he has no intention of letting his big chance slip.

The west Belfast man reached the summit as an amateur with World gold in 2015 and this week he plans to replicate as a professional when he challenges Wood for the WBA featherweight title, live on DAZN.

After the bitter pill of the Rio Olympics when outrageous judging cost him a second Olympic medal, Conlan turned to the punch-for-pay code, signing with promotional behemoth Top Rank and initially training out in California under Manny Robles before moving closer to home when teaming up with Adam Booth a year later.

Just three of his 16 professional outings have taken place on home soil, with the Conlan roadshow stopping off in the United States, Australia and England, so heading into the lion’s den to face Wood in his home city does not faze the challenger who believes he will fulfil his destiny this weekend.

“This will be the accumulation of everything I’ve done,” said the 30-year-old switch-hitter.

“I’ve heard Leigh saying I’ve gone the easy route because my pro career has gone the route it’s gone and it may look like it’s been smooth sailing, but everything I’ve experienced in the depths of my whole career: going on international trips to winning World and Olympic medals; coming into the pro game and going to America, being away from everyone for a year and having it hard in Southern California has not been plain sailing.

“This has been very tough and I’ve had many ups and downs. This is all coming to fruition and I’m at the tip now, so I just need to get over that line.”

Conlan reported that his camp “couldn’t have gone better” and has instilled confidence he is about to deliver something special this weekend.

Wood is no pushover and his journey to the top has been via backroads and diversions, rebuilding from two career defeats and when his big chance came against Can Xu last summer, he grabbed it with both hands and ripped the title from the Chinese fighter.

His journey to the top has taken resilience and grit, but these qualities can also be attributed to Conlan who has supreme self-belief in his own ability.

Saturday will not be a matter of just showing up and he knows it, as Wood is a noted puncher and is well able to box intelligently off a solid jab.

However, the challenger certainly has the edge in terms of raw ability as he possesses the full repertoire of skills and is equally effective fighting as an orthodox or southpaw.

He has visualised this moment and, whether his hand is raised as a result of a stoppage or on the scorecards, there is no doubt in his mind that Belfast will have a new world champion by the time the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.

“I have visualised me knocking him out, stopping him, but I’ve visualised me beating him on points as well,” he added.

“Which one that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but I will just have to find that out on the night. The last few weeks especially, I have this feeling and the hairs stand up on the back of my neck and arms.

“I almost feel overwhelmed and emotion coming in because I know what is going to happen. I feel like I’m about to realise my destiny and it’s a good feeling, an emotional one and one I can’t wait to feel it on fight night.”