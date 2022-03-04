Michael Conlan: I don’t fear a judging controversy when I travel to take on Leigh Wood

With the boxing world’s gaze firmly fixed on the standard of judging in the UK, Michael Conlan doesn’t anticipate he will fall victim to a controversial decision when he challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight title in Nottingham next Saturday.

Last weekend, there was uproar when Josh Taylor retained the undisputed light-welterweight crown despite the overwhelming consensus outside the officials being that Jack Catterall had comfortably dominated.

An investigation by the British Boxing Board of Control into the scorecards is ongoing, but similar incidents in the past have not led to any meaningful change and the Glasgow controversy is simply the latest in a long line of controversial calls.

On a media call yesterday, Conlan revealed that there will be a mix of British and international judges next weekend with an English referee the third man in the ring, but given the spotlight shone on a sport that finds itself back in the dock, he believes Catterall’s misfortune will ensure that there will be no cries of foul play should his showdown with Wood go to the cards.

“Selfishly, it probably happened at a good time leading into my fight,” he said.

“It’s probably going to be a bit hard for it to happen now that has happened. I felt devastated for Jack Catterall, but in a selfish way it was better it happened then than for me.”

Conlan insists the latest judging outrage will not alter his approach on fight night.

“I’m not worried about knocking anyone out or anything like that,” he continued.

“If it comes, it comes. It quite possibly could come, but at the minute I’m just focused on being the best I can be and if I do that, no judge in the world could rob me of that, so I’m excited.”

Conlan is no stranger to judging controversy, having watched his dreams of a second Olympic medal snatched from him in Rio.

There was widespread outrage from fighters, press and fans who watched in disbelief as Conlan tried to process how Vladimir Nikitin was the man celebrating after their quarter-final.

The upshot of that was boxing at the Games being taken over by the International Olympic Committee for Tokyo, with the amateur boxing’s governing body AIBA (now known as the IBA) sidelined.

The fallout from Rio continues with boxing not being included in the initial programme for the 2028 Olympics in LA and Conlan feels there are similarities between the downfall of amateur boxing and where the professional game is heading with judging controversies.

“If you look at the last few years of judging on these shores, you could say that,” he agreed.

“Why would any fighter want to come to the UK? Any foreign fighter who does is up against it. The UK is becoming like what Germany was and what the USA was for UK and Irish fighters.

“It’s become very tough to get a decision and that’s unfortunate.

“Hopefully with the eyes of the world watching with everything that has happened, I don’t have to flip the bird again and go crazy. I don’t think it will.”