Michael Conlan: I must keep my cool to achieve world title dream in Belfast

Belfast man has learned from past mistakes in bid to fulfil dream

There is a sense that something big is in the Belfast air as Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan get ready for tonight’s IBF featherweight title showdown at the SSE Arena (approximately 9pm, live on BT Sport).

The Belfast man is the thinnest of favourites but opinions of others aren’t making a dent in either of the protagonists, who are ravenous for glory.

At yesterday’s weigh-in, both made the nine-stone limit and with the final piece of pre-fight theatre now complete, it’s time to get down to business.

It’s been all smiles and handshakes in a respectful build-up, but the heat cranks up this evening with so much at stake.

Lopez has outlined his desire to force the pace early to find a stoppage, while Conlan has suggested he will have a much more measured approach to bamboozle the champion from Mexicali, for whom he will enjoy a four-inch height and almost three-inch reach advantage over.

Last year in Nottingham, Conlan was 90 seconds from home when he was ultimately made to pay the price for expending far too much energy early on against Leigh Wood while one clean shot from claiming the WBA version of the title, but Wood survived the onslaught, rallied and had more in the tank in the final round as he knocked his exhausted opponent out.

That was a harsh lesson, but the experience remains fresh for Conlan, who is bidding to bring a world title to his home city after a five-year gap.

Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan face-off at the weigh-in

With a raucous home crowd firmly behind him, perhaps that could add a little extra pressure on the shoulders of the 31-year-old who will be acutely aware that if he comes up short this time, a third shot as a world title will be a long way away.

“I’ve been much smarter in terms of my approach,” he said.

“I haven’t went all-out (verbal) attack for a reason. I’ve been much more relaxed and much more calm, just going with the flow and letting it all happen. One thing I will make sure of this time is keeping my emotions in check — a cool head in a hot kitchen.

“The ring walk, I got caught up in it for the Leigh Wood fight and was shouting at the crowd to get fired up, but that won’t be the case this time.

“This time, it’s about going out to just get the job done.”

Both men have proven their worth at world level, and both have tasted defeat in their respective careers before rebounding: Lopez to Abraham Montoya and Ruben Villa early before recovering with victories over Gabriel Flores Jr and Isaac Lowe that set him up for his crowning night against Josh Warrington; Conlan (18-1) losing that Wood fight before bouncing back to defeat Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi.

The 29-year-old champion (27-2) will not feel daunted on enemy turf as he silenced a hostile Leeds crowd before Christmas, instead focusing on the task.

“I’m just looking at the work I have in front of me and that’s Michael Conlan,” explained ‘El Venado’.

“I’m here to win the fight early and to do my job, so I’m ready to go.

“He is going to try to take advantage of the distance, but we are working on closing that and putting hands to the body.

“I’m here to press the fight from the very first round and end the fight in the middle rounds.”

The champion can often fight without pattern and throws from unorthodox angles, but carries plenty of typical Mexican traits as he likes to apply pressure.

He is tough with a solid chin and has absolutely no fear — “a streetfighter who has learned some technique,” Conlan’s coach Adam Booth opined this week.

He also carries power in both hands, dropping Isaac Lowe with the left — his first shot thrown when they met — then with a right in the second before a body shot closed it in seven, but then he too is there to be hit as he can get a little wild in his approach.

“They’ve looked at the Leigh Wood fight and are thinking ‘ah, I’ll stop him’, and if he really believes that, then fair play to him, he can believe whatever he wants,” said Conlan when the champion’s prediction of an early stoppage was put to him.

“I will win this fight by any means necessary and I believe I’ll box the ears off him.

“I believe I can knock him out as well. I’ve shown in my last lot of fights that I carry power — the last four opponents have all hit the canvas and I don’t think this will be any different.”

Conlan’s defeat against Wood was crowned 2022 Fight of the Year.

Being remembered for defeats in classic fights is not the legacy he wants to leave, and he has insisted anything short of a world title as a pro with represent underachievement.

He will need to stay switched on, frustrate and punish, but will also be required to stand and fight at times.

Last year’s title heartbreak has fuelled the Belfast man and this edge can see him scale the mountain, but he will need to be at his best to do so.