Michael Conlan: I’ll beat Leigh Wood and become world champion in style

Belfast man is confident of fulfilling his dream in Nottingham

The talking is over for Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood as they make their final preparations for tomorrow’s WBA featherweight showdown at the sold-out Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Yesterday’s final press conference at the Albert Hall Conference Centre in the centre of the city was a rather subdued affair as both men’s body language suggested they are now just ready to trade leather.

They will return to the same venue at lunchtime today for the weigh-in, the last of the formalities before fight night.

It has been clear that neither camp is willing to give an inch or show a chink in their armour as there was no tetchiness at all, but just supreme confidence they will triumph on the night.

Conlan has cut a hugely relaxed figure since riding into the city that counts famed outlaw Robin Hood as its favourite son, confident that every box has been ticked in preparation for his big night, and is certain he and his team will be merry men come midnight on Saturday.

“I’m ready to go,” confirmed the Belfast man. “My confidence comes from my preparation and preparation has been fantastic.

“I’m very confident and very relaxed. We’re here in Nottingham and it’s time to go. There isn’t much more left to say except I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Wood is not just the champion but the home favourite with his city firmly in his corner for this title defence.

He has had to battle back from adversity to get to this point, bouncing back from a 2014 defeat to Gavin McDonnell and then again to Jazza Dickens two years ago, but he stuck to the course and kept faith in himself when others may have crumbled.

It is noticeable just what tomorrow means to him, topping the bill at an arena Carl Froch previously made his own, but he has loftier ambitions with a potential unification at The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest, on offer should he win.

“Both defeats I’ve suffered, I went away and corrected them, kept chipping away, changed my team, improved as a fighter, stayed disciplined, lived the life and that’s why I’m bringing this big night back to Nottingham,” he reflected.

“All the arena fights I was at watching Carl, I was in the cheap seats screaming and sometimes I’d get a band off my friend’s dad who used to take Carl on the pads and I’d get backstage.

“Now I’m here, headlining in the same arena, but this isn’t the peak or where I stop. My dream is a City Ground fight and I’ve had that carrot dangled in front of me for so long. After this fight it’s happening, but I have to deal with Saturday night first and get the job done. I’m feeling explosive and dangerous — I’m ready.”

That may be a warning to the challenger, but it is also music to Conlan’s ears as he insists he wants to win this title the hard way and beat the best version of the champion there is.

This fight was initially slated to take place towards the end of 2021, but Wood underwent surgery on his injured shoulder and with that cleared up he should enter the ring in as perfect condition as a fighter can be in after a gruelling training camp.

There wasn’t much by way of fire or fury at yesterday’s press gathering, suggesting both men are very happy with their weight and content to keep the powder dry for the opening bell tomorrow night.

Conlan’s arrival into the professional arena was greeted with much fanfare and his 16 previous outings have seen him dubbed the ‘A-side’, but he is revelling in his away status this time and believes that added edge is the spark that will ignite the performance of his life to rip the title from the champion.

“I know what kind of performance is coming on Saturday night,” he warned.

“This is the most relaxed and calm I have ever been on a fight week. I don’t feel any pressure. I’m here in the opponent’s back garden and I’ve got to rip the belt off him.

“I’ve got fans coming, but everybody is here to see him. I’ve fought in front of thousands already, so this is nothing new.

“I’m just here to do a job and I hope Leigh has had a fantastic training camp, is the best Leigh Wood there’s ever been and I believe he will be because it will be all the sweeter when I go and beat him.

“Expect a fantastic performance from myself.”