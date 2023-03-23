Michael Conlan: I'm on the cusp of becoming a world champion and I believe I will do it this time

Michael Conlan with Anthony Cacace and Padraig McCrory - two boxers who will fight on his May 27 undercard

Michael Conlan is in confident mood ahead of his world title fight in May

Michael Conlan has vowed to finally secure a world title belt when he challenges IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27.

The Belfast man came agonisingly short in his first world title shot against Leigh Wood in Nottingham last year after he was stopped midway through the final round of their WBA title clash when leading on all cards. But has insisted he has learned the lessons of that particular night and will not repeat them against the 29-year-old Mexican.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference to officially announce the May 27 blockbuster that will include major fights for Padraig McCrory and Anthony Cacace, Conlan said that the prospect of winning a world title as a professional in his home city would be the stuff of dreams and he is determined to get the job done.

"This means the world to me," he said.

"It's been just over a year since the last time I fought for a world title and lost, but I believe I have rebuilt the right way. Now I'm on the cusp of becoming a world champion again and I believe I will do it this time.

"It would be a lifetime goal achieved and I've said since I began boxing that I wanted to become a world champion of the professional game.

"If I don't, I'll be very underwhelmed and disappointed as it will feel like I've underachieved in my professional career, so the fact I have the chance to do it in front of the home crowd will tick it off the list."

Conlan has already reached the top of the mountain as an amateur back in 2015 and should he get the better of Lopez at the end of May, it would see him become the first Irish male to win world honours in the vest and also as a pro.

It is not a straightforward assignment as Lopez proved his worth when dethroning Josh Warrington in Leeds on December 10 and travelling to Belfast won't intimidate 'El Venado' who has an awkward style that will prove to be a tricky puzzle for Conlan to solve.

In many ways, this is a tougher assignment than Wood but the Belfast man is not lacking confidence and believes that should he perform like he knows he can, then victory will be his.

"I believe he's a fantastic fighter, very dangerous and unorthodox," said 31-year-old Conlan.

"He does some crazy stuff in the ring and will come into this fight with massive confidence.

"He went to Leeds and won the world title, so is coming here to defend it and will come full of belief. But I believe I will beat him and beat him well."