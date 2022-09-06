Michael Conlan in line for potential pre-Christmas world title eliminator in Belfast, reveals brother Jamie

Michael Conlan could have his next fight in December

Fight fans could be in line for an early Christmas present as Michael Conlan looks set to return to action in the winter.

Both December 3 and 10 in Belfast remain in play, but there are a number of options on the table for Conlan.

The west Belfast man is coming off a comeback win over Miguel Marriaga last month and is keen to finish the year on a high with a pre-Christmas victory that could open the door to a world title opportunity in 2023.

“I like the Jordan Gill fight,” says Michael’s brother and promoter Jamie.

“He and Michael are coming off fight-of-the-year contenders and Gill has the European title, so a fight could well be elevated to world title eliminator.

"We are still to have talks with Top Rank, Matchroom and BT but early December is looking most likely for Michael to return.”