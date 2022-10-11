Michael Conlan must get past French veteran at SSE Arena to seal World title fight

Michael Conlan will aim to sign off on a busy 2022 on a high against four-time European champion Karim Guefri at the SSE Arena on December 10.

Victory could well pave the way for a world title shot in spring for the Belfast man should all go to plan against the French veteran and Conlan insists he will bring some early festive cheer for local fight fans, with ticket prices planned to be kept low as a nod to the current financial situation.

Having lost out to Leigh Wood in his bid for the WBA featherweight title in March, he bounced back with an impressive victory against Miguel Marriaga in August and is thrilled at the prospect of fighting back at the SSE Arena on a card that will also feature Tyrone McKenna and Sean McComb with the rest of the undercard expected to be rolled out in due course.

Guerfi lost the European featherweight title to Jordan Gill in February having been on the brink of victory when dropping the Englishman in the seventh and leading on the cards, but was tagged in the ninth and knocked out. He bounced back with a victory over Ricardo Mercado in July and remains a threat, so Conlan is aware there can be no slip-ups or his ambitions of fighting for a world title next year will go up in smoke.

“I want to fight for a world title again as soon as possible and St Patrick’s Day is the aim, but that doesn’t happen unless I beat Guerfi,” said Conlan.

“Every fight for me is must-win. I’ve never gone into one thinking I can afford to lose it, especially the world title fight. That was heartbreaking when I lost but it has given me a hunger that was maybe dwindling a bit.

“I’ve that fire in my belly again and I’m ready for all challenges. Guerfi is a solid opponent and someone I have to be prepared for.

“I was offered a fight in New York but when the chance came up to go back to the SSE Arena I said definitely as the atmosphere in August was unbelievable.

“It was such a special feeling getting back to winning ways, but it was also my first time fighting in a packed SSE, so it was special and I’m really looking forward to getting back there.”