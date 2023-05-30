Michael Conlan: My boxing future is in doubt after devastating world title defeat

Michael Conlan confirmed he is set to have an “honest conversation” with himself and his team before deciding his future in boxing, following his fifth round defeat to IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez on Saturday.

It was a crushing night for the former world amateur champion who admitted here were no excuses for his defeat. Honest as ever, Conlan accepted he just didn’t implement the plan that was devised by head coach Adam Booth.

Michael Conlan adopted an aggressive approach against Luis Alberto Lopez

He still can’t put a finger on just what went wrong, admitting he had a bad vibe in the dressing room. There were no excuses in terms of preparation, confirming his lengthy camp this time had gone like clockwork.

With that in mind, there is perhaps a more crushing realisation at coming up short for world honours as this was a fight where he was ready but just didn’t deliver.

“I have some decisions to make,” said the two-time Olympian. “I’m just going to go away, take my time before I decide to do anything. Should I fight, finish or whatever I’ve got to think about that and have a real honest conversation with myself and my team. It’s been a long career... and I haven’t reached the level of professional boxing I believe my ability could have.

“Some people’s route to world titles are harder than others. Timing and everything else comes into the equation, but unfortunately it hasn’t played out how I wanted it to. But there is still time if I decide to stay on —not loads of time but time. But it’s still a conversation I need to have with myself and my team.”

Luis Alberto Lopez knocked out Michael Conlan in the fifth round

On the night, Conlan opened well but was dragged into a firefight. The champion insisted in the build-up he would get to Conlan once the Belfast man planted his feet and his predictions were true. Yet, Conlan’s approach was not the one devised by coach Booth.

“Look how I started: aggressive, and when do I start aggressive? That was nothing to do with Lopez, was myself and how I approached things,” he admitted.

“I don’t know why, but all down to me and the mistakes I initially made within those first few seconds. That was ultimately the downfall.”