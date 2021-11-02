Michael Conlan poised to fight for world title in New York on St Patrick’s Day

Michael Conlan looks set to headline a huge show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day next year when he challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight title.

Promoter Eddie Hearn yesterday won the purse bids for the Wood-Conlan battle and it is understood that the Big Apple is in pole position as the stage for a bill that would also include World lightweight champion Katie Taylor defending against Amanda Serrano. On the back of Hearn’s $1.5m bid, Wood will receive around £600,000 and Conlan in the region of £500,000.

Conlan, who along with brother Jamie has set up his own management/ promotional company, could be set for a very exciting 2022 as victory over Wood could lead to a showdown with Mexican Leo Santa Cruz, who had two thrilling bouts with Carl Frampton. Such is the state of world boxing, Santa Cruz holds what the WBA call their ‘Super’ title, while Wood is the owner of the regular belt.

Hearn, who recently signed unbeaten Belfast prospect Caoimhin Agyarko, says he will formally announce the show very shortly and should it not be in Madison Square Garden, Belfast and Nottingham are also options to stage the biggest night of Conlan’s career so far.

Michael’s brother Jamie tweeted: “Delighted this is finally over the line, Expecting a great fight, two high quality technical operators.”

Wood pulled off a major upset when he stopped Can Xu to lift the title in July but he will be the underdog against Conlan who enjoyed his best win in August at the Falls Park when comprehensively outpointing former world champion TJ Doheny.