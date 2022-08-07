Michael Conlan returns to winning ways with a points victory over Miguel Marriaga

The Belfast boxer controlled the SSE Arena fight

Michael Conlan returned to winning ways at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

The Belfast boxer, who was knocked out in the 12th round by Leigh Wood in March, defeated Colombian Miguel Marriaga via a unanimous decision.

Conlan put Marriaga down in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds with the South American surviving the count on each occasion. There was a plot twist in the tenth and final round when Marriaga hurt Conlan with punch on the ropes, but the Belfast boxer hung on for the final bell and victory. Two judges scored it 99-88 in Conlan's while the third had it 99-89.

On an action-packed undercard, Tyrone McKenna was the main attraction. The Mighty Celtic defeated Chris Jenkins in a nail-biting ten round affair, winning 96-95 and 97-94 on the judges’ cards.

Colm Murphy outpointed Ruadhan Farrell 79-74 to win the BUI Celtic featherweight title while Sean McComb eased past Ramiro Blanco.

Kurt Walker recorded a routine three round win over Marcos Martinez, while Padraig McCrory stopped Marco Periban and Paddy Donovan was too good for Tom Hill over eight rounds.