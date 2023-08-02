Michael Conlan reveals he has ‘amicably’ split with coach after shaking up team

It will be a fresh start for Michael Conlan in his quest for a world title as he confirmed he and coach Adam Booth have parted ways.

The west Belfast man teamed up with Booth in early 2018 after wining his first five professional bouts under the stewardship of Manny Robles in California and together they built towards two world title opportunities that came up short.

Last year, Conlan lost out in a challenge against WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham in devastating fashion with just 90 seconds remaining, while his most recent attempt was halted by Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena back in May.

There was no finger-pointing in the wake of that reverse, but Conlan believes he needs a fresh start as he confirmed his desire to continue his career.

"I don't blame anybody, but I'm doing a big shake-up at the minute around how I'm moving forward," he confirmed.

"It's a fresh start with a fresh set-up and we'll look at the best options. Possibly Miami, possibly England and possibly the same gym with a different coach.

"I've already spoken (with Booth) and we ended it amicably. I'm not pointing fingers or blaming anybody, but I just need something different."

Conlan will take his time before appointing his next coach with a range of options being explored on both sides of the Atlantic.

He will test the waters with Buddy McGirt, the veteran American trainer of a host of world champions who is in England next week with heavyweight Dillian Whyte ahead of the rematch with Anthony Joshua, while he intends to explore the possibility of working with one of the American-based Cuban coaches.

"I like the Cuban coaches: Pedro Díaz, Jorge Rubio. I've been speaking to Buddy McGirt as well and will go over to see him next week in England and do a few days to see what he is like, but I don't think I'll have it nailed down in the next month or so anyway," said Conlan, who also suggested his time with promoter Top Rank may be over.

"I'm not just going to try one coach and go 'that's it' as I did that at the start of my career with Manny (Robles). I don't regret that, but then I probably should have shopped around a lot more, so we'll see."