Michael Conlan takes time to ponder future after devastating loss to Luis Alberto Lopez

Michael Conlan will take some time away to mull his future in boxing following his devastating fifth-round defeat against IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

It was a hugely disappointing night for the former world amateur champion who got drawn into Lopez’s type of fight and was outgunned with a sharp uppercut to the jaw in round five seeing him dropped and badly hurt as he towel came in with 1:14 gone in the round.

Understandably, neither Conlan or his team were in the mood to talk after as they remained in the dressing room before returning to their hotel.

On social media, Conlan confirmed there was no physical damage, but it is clear his pride is hurt and having given so much to the sport and Irish boxing, now is the time for some downtime to reflect and weigh up his options.

“I’m good, folks,” he posted.

“Wasn’t at the races tonight, Couldn’t seem to get going and paid the price for it.

“Congratulations to Luis Alberto Lopez on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future, champion. Thank you for the opportunity.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck, I can’t get back to you all but I appreciate it.

“I’m gonna take some time away from social media to enjoy my family and decide what the next steps are for me.”

Luis Alberto Lopez looks on after knocking out Michael Conlan

The fight actually began quite well for Conlan who couldn’t miss with his left, thudding in heavy shots on the champion but was forced to take some himself.

The Mexican was always going to be happier with a brawl than a chess match and he got his way as Conlan seemed happy to stand and fight, but then perhaps he had no option with ‘El Venado’ marching forward aside from one brief moment in the second when Conlan drove him back to the ropes.

But the pendulum would swing decisively in the Mexican’s favour in the third as he landed with a flush right that put Conlan on jelly legs as he was clearly hurt and did well to remain upright for the remainder of the round as he tried to fire back instead of clinching.

There was a sense if inevitability after that as the marked up Belfast man gave out everything in an effort to turn the tide, but was being out-gunned.

The end in the fifth came as Conlan used excellent movement to evade a one-two, but Lopez varied his attack as caught Conlan with a right uppercut that dropped him heavily and even had the towel not come in, it is doubtful whether referee Michael Alexander would have allowed hi to continue.

“Lopez had my respect before the fight and still has my respect after the fight,” Conlan said.

“He hits very hard. He just beat me. He travels well and is a great champion.”

Luis Alberto Lopez celebrates after retaining his world title

Having gone and scored yet another win on the road, Lopez feels he is now ready to push on for a unification.

Leigh Wood’s victory over Mauricio Lara on Saturday saw him regain the WBA title the Lara had lost on the scales, while the other beltholders include Rey Vargas (WBC) and Robeisy Ramirez (WBO).

Any of those three will do for Lopez who was earned his stripes and who seemed to be getting better with each performance.

“I hope all the world champions at the featherweight division are ready for ‘Venado’ Lopez,” he said.

“I’m coming for all of them. I want all their belts. One by one, I’m taking all their belts with me to Mexico.

“It was an excellent atmosphere to fight in. The energy was amazing. The boxing fans from Ireland have treated me very well, so I’m glad Mick and I could give them a great fight. I wish the best of luck to Conlan moving forward, and I hope he recovers and comes back very soon.”

Those calls were echoed by Lopez’s manager Luis ‘Kiki’ Magana who also suggested his man’s future may involve a switch up into the super-featherweight division.

The fight also took a little out of the champion who appeared to have a damaged leg and he too will take a break, but his future seems little more certain.

“He now needs a good rest as he also has a baby on board, but he wants all the belts at 126 and then jump to the 130s (super-featherweight),” said Magana.

“I knew that ‘Venado’ had a really good training camp. He made the adjustments for Michael Conlan. We knew he is a local hero and is strong, fast with good footwork. We knew he would be tough and had to look in the first round to see his plan.

“He’s a southpaw and the facts are that we got really good southpaw sparring in Las Vegas, similar to Michael Conlan, but could he find similar sparring to Venado? I don’t think so.

“He really wanted this fight to prove to the people he’s a true warrior and champion, so we are really pleased.”