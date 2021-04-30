Michael Conlan targets 'spectacular' world title fight at Feile an Phobail as trainer Adam Booth hits out at Ionut Baluta scorecards

Michael Conlan has challenged WBO world super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton to come to Belfast to fight put his belt on the line at West Belfast's Feile An Phobail.

While the 28-year-old admits 'roadblocks' may prevent his big night coming in his home city, he has at least laid out his cards for the reigning champ.

Conlan edged past busy boxer Ionut Baluta at York Hall on Friday evening by majority decision, his class ultimately showing through.

Read more Michael Conlan edges Ionut Baluta by majority decision to take another step towards super bantamweight world title

Fulton, meanwhile, is currently slated to fight next in September, up against the winner of the WBC title fight between Luis Nery and Brandon Figueroa next month.

However, Conlan is hoping he could force a reshuffle of events in a bid to one-up his win over Diego Alberto Ruiz in Falls Park back in 2019.

This year's festival is due to take place on August 5-15.

"That fight could happen in Belfast in August if Stephen Fulton would be up for it," he said. "I'd go for it if it was possible 100%. With the politics in boxing, is it going to be possible? I don't know but we would hope so.

"Now, after beating the number nine in WBO, that's kind of me mandatory for the title.

"I've no doubt in my mind we can make things work. We're already in talks for the Feile this year. We can make things work and get something done at the Feile. That would be spectacular, that would be unbelievable, the atmosphere would be amazing. He's the number one in the division probably, he's the one I want."

The alternative arrangements would see Conlan fight another warm-up in summer before the big one in New York, where six of his professional wins have taken place.

"If that could happen in August, I would love that. If not, I would love it in the winter in New York, that would be fantastic. I'll stay active, I'll fight in August anyway and then I'll get straight back into the gym," he said.

"If the Fulton fight is ready next, it will go next. If not, I'll tune up and go again, no problem.

"I know I have to be patient. You can't rush too quickly because there are always roadblocks in the way and you can't throw the toys out of the pram. If I have to wait to December, that's no problem but I know I'll fight for the belt."

As regards his win over Baluta, trainer Adam Booth was far from happy at the judges' scorecards, one of which had the fight down as a 114-114 draw, another awarding the bout to Conlan 115-114 with the third 117-112. While others felt the tight cards were justified for Baluta's high-energy performance, Booth did not agree.

"I think it was comfortably an eight (rounds to) four for Mick," he said. "That concerns me a little bit. The scoring concerns me because we've got to do the right job, we can't score missing punches, but in terms of Mick's progression, I think that was great. It was a realistic 12 rounds where somebody didn't want to lie down.

"All in all, I'm delighted with Mick because we knew it was going to be a bit awkward. I'm just a little disappointed he didn't get the scores he deserved."

Conlan himself said he was 'very shocked' by the card that had the fight down as a draw.

"He pulled out a few good performances, game as they come, but he was missing a tonne of punches so I wasn't overly worried. When they called out a draw, I started to worry like 'what's going on here?'" he said.

"I don't think it was like that. I don't even thing it was like the second card. I don't even know how it was that close.

"It was a good fight and good preparation for what's to come. He worked. He held his engine more than I thought he would. It's my first 12-rounder, my first fight at super bantamweight so the perfect fight for where I'm at."