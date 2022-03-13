Michael Conlan tells fans ‘I’ll be back’ after sickening knockout blow from Leigh Wood in world title fight

Michael Conlan has reassured fans that he is “all good”, after he was taken to hospital following a knockout blow in the final round of his world title fight against Leigh Wood in the Nottingham Arena.

Updating concerned well-wishers on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning, Conlan tweeted: “Im all good folks, cheers for the messages. Ill be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team.”

In another video on the boxer’s Instagram account from his bed in hospital, Conlan said: “Just getting checked up in the hospital, CT scans all clear.”

It followed a devastating punch midway through the final round which saw the Belfast boxer tipped out of the ring.

Earlier, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Conlan was "conscious and stable" on arrival at hospital, "sitting up, talking and awaiting CT scans".

Since then though, Conlan has already declared he “definitely want[s] a rematch” and gave his point of view after watching the fight back again.

"Watched the fight, I definitely need to run it back. Up on the cards & 11th was a slip, fatigue was kicking in & I was caught on the temple with a good shot I didn’t see,” he posted online.

"Respect @itsLeighWood congrats again.”

Opponent Leigh Wood, who had been the underdog coming into the fight, initially refused to celebrate over concern at Conlan’s condition.

"I hope Michael's alright," said champion Wood.

"I can't celebrate until I know he's alright. My thoughts are with him at the minute.

"I am just thinking about Mick at the minute. It was a bad knockout. I can't get him out of my head. I hope he's alright."

Later, Wood tweeted: “You are and will be a champ. It takes two to tango and we had a hell of a dance.”

After posting an update reassuring fans he was alright, Conlan was inundated with support online.

Kugan Cassius, from the boxing YouTube channel IFLTV wrote: “Best message of the night.”

Former three weight Irish champion Peter McDonagh added: “What [an] Irish heart you got @mickconlan11 the come back will be better than the set back x take a well earned break.”