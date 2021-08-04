Michael Conlan urges TJ Doheny to ‘walk away’ after spat over Feile fight as Portlaoise fighter fires ‘unprofessional’ jibe

A war of words broke out at the Balmoral Hotel yesterday at the final press conference ahead of Friday’s showdown between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny at the Falls Park.

The issue surrounds the agreed weight for the fight, with Doheny insisting that he arrived in town ready for a super-bantamweight showdown over 10 rounds and not a catch-weight of 124 over 12, with the WBA announcing on Monday their vacant featherweight title will be on the line.

Conlan dismissed these claims and insisted the terms were agreed weeks ago, challenging the Laois man to withdraw if he feels too strongly.

The winner of Friday’s bout is expected to go on to face the victor of the September 11 unification clash between super-bantamweight champions Stephen Fulton (WBO) and Brandon Figueroa (WBC) and Conlan says that remains his plan, but that the opportunity to pick up the interim belt at 126 is too good to turn down as it will leave him with more options going forward.

“The fight was at 124 and agreed at 124 even if he says different, so I said I would take that — it’s an interim title,” the Belfast man insisted at the Balmoral Hotel yesterday.

“My aspirations are still at 122, that’s not changing and I’ll still be aiming to go where I’m going, but these interim belts open other opportunities so I said no problem. If you can add a bit more carrot to the cake (this week) then it’s nice.

“He’s been crying all week about this saying he wouldn’t fight at 126 and he wanted 122, but he agreed to 124 the other week. Then he said he didn’t want to do 12 rounds and had only trained for 10. If he wants to walk away from it that’s no problem as we have A, B and C on standby.”

TJ Doheny

Former world super-bantamweight champion Doheny called Conlan unprofessional and that the change was only made due to the inability to make the 122lb limit.

He revealed that he was close to walking away from the fight earlier this week and that the goalposts have been moved without his agreement.

It resulted in a feisty top-table exchange between the pair with the 34-year-old former champion calling the Belfast man “unprofessional”.

“There is no confusion, it’s clear,” he stressed.

“The fight was agreed at 122 and they’re just trying to say that now. He can’t make the weight and now they’re saying it’s at 124.

“I’m still working on this with my team and no weight has been agreed as it stands. Why would I agree to this, especially when the winner goes on to fight Fulton or Figueroa? We need to weigh-in at 122 for that (next) fight to happen.

“I’d my bag packed ready to go back down to Portlaoise the other day, but my team told me to sit tight. This is Michael Conlan who can’t crack an egg so it won’t bother me in terms of weight, but this is professional boxing, so be professional.

“I want to use this fight to get back up to the top of the super-bantamweight division, now they move me up into featherweight where I don’t belong.”