Michael Conlan vows to defy medics with comeback from freak ankle injury

Garden party still booked for a big fight in 2021 despite ankle injury

Everything seemed to be slotted into place perfectly for Michael Conlan but a freak injury in the gym has placed a temporary roadblock on the path to a world title opportunity.

Conlan was lined up for a fight with former world super-bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe on December 5 in London with a win paving the way to a showdown with the winner of the WBO world super-bantamweight title clash between champion Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton.

The world title fight was pencilled in for St Patrick's Day next year by manager and brother Jamie along with promotional company Top Rank.

But on Wednesday while going through an exercise at his training base in London, he managed to twist his right leg down, rupturing his ankle. A defiant Conlan stated: "The doctor said I'll be out for eight to 12 weeks, but I'll be back sooner, just watch."

The fight with Dogboe seemed to be the ideal stepping stone to a super-bantamweight title shot. A former world champion, Dogboe would have been a good test for the Belfast man who is dropping down from featherweight to super-bantam. "It's still a fight that can happen, we'll just have to see," said Conlan.

Despite the injury blow, Conlan knows that the St Patrick's Day date at Madison Square Garden is still there and should rehabilitation go to plan then there is no reason why he will not be headlining in the Big Apple yet again.

Having flown home to be assessed at the Kingsbridge Hospital, Conlan will have to patiently wait for the ankle to heal while in the meantime he will be keeping an eye on when Leo defends his WBO super-bantam title against Fulton.

Conlan is in effect the mandatory challenger for the title as Fulton is the No.1 contender and consequently the Belfast man will take his place once the American has challenged Leo.

All being well, Conlan should fight for the title by the summer and he will also be hoping that his friend Tommy McCarthy has the same opportunity in 2021.

McCarthy is convinced that victory over Belgian Bilal Laggoune in their vacant European cruiserweight title fight in Wembley Arena tonight will pave the way to a shot at a world title belt.

The Belfast man, who turns 30 next week, is certain that linking up with coach Pete Taylor has been crucial to his recent renaissance.

"Pete has a great boxing brain, he knows the sport inside out and from the moment we started working together we just clicked," said McCarthy.

"He has taken a good look at this guy and we know what to expect. Winning the European title would be so special for me.

"It would also mean that I would get a world title shot. That has been the case in recent years with guys from here like Paul McCloskey, Carl Frampton and James Tennyson - they won the EBU belt and then got their big chance."