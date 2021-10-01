Michael Conlan welcomes Rio 2016 report as controversial decision ‘stole a dream of being Olympic champion’

Belfast boxer says 2016 refereeing manipulation snatched his Olympic dream away

Five years after he was wrongly denied a second Olympic medal, Michael Conlan believes his outburst in the ring in Rio was finally vindicated this week.

A top-level report into corruption at the 2016 Games found that the outcome of his bronze medal ‘may have been predetermined’.

Author Richard McLaren declined to comment on whether the results of manipulated contests including Conlan’s would be overturned, saying that it was not up to him to decide.

“The information we have will be turned over to the boxing federation. If they think there’s justification in the declaring that the bout was manipulated then, based on the rules at the time, the decision will have to be made,” he said.

The Belfast fighter fired off a cheeky tweet to the sport’s governing body AIBA stating “Lads, I want my medal, get it sorted and I’ll DM you my address.”

Conlan, who left the amateur ranks after the Rio debacle, said: “It’s been a long time coming, but I’m delighted. I didn’t expect this to happen, but the fact that it has, and my fight has been called out, it’s not news to me, but it’s good news.

“The black mark of Rio will always sit there and the thought of ‘what could have been’ will always be there for me.

“I think if I hadn’t said what I said — and done what I did — this probably wouldn’t be happening now so it’s a huge day, especially for the guys who suffered in Rio, including myself. It’s vindication.

“At the same time, it stole a dream that I had since I was a kid of being an Olympic champion.”

AIBA was suspended and barred from organising the boxing competition at Tokyo 2020 after an International Olympic Committee (IOC) task force review of the sport’s governance, management, refereeing and judging. The IOC directly oversaw the competition in Japan instead.