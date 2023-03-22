Michael Conlan will fight Luis Alberto Lopez for the IBF world title in Belfast on May 27

Michael Conlan will have home advantage in his second attempt to claim a professional world title as it has been confirmed the SSE Arena will host his bid to dethrone IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez on May 27.

The Belfast man came up agonisingly short against Leigh Wood 12 months ago in Nottingham but rebounded with impressive victories over Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi at the ‘Odyssey’ and will hope it is a special night back at the venue as a world title fight returns to the city for the first time since 2017.

With both men fighting under the Top Rank promotional banner, it was always an easy fight to make, but no less exciting with the countdown set to officially start on Thursday at a press conference in Belfast.

Conlan is a former world amateur champion and it has always been an ambition to complete the double with a title as a pro, so he will get his chance to put last year’s defeat to Wood firmly behind him by scaling the mountain this time.

“This is a massive opportunity,” he agreed.

“Fighting for the world title in Belfast is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I will be taking this opportunity with both hands.

“The SSE Arena will be buzzing, and I will do everything I can to bring a world title home. Credit to Lopez for coming to Belfast, but I am taking his title. He is not prepared for what is coming his way on May 27. Ireland will see a new champion crowned.”

Mexico’s Lopez won the title in December - the same night Conlan stopped Guerfi in one round - when ending Josh Warrington in a gruelling battle in Leeds and having already upset a home favourite, will be confident he will repeat the trick away from home in his first defence.

“I am a road warrior,” he insists.

“Traveling to my opponent’s home country doesn’t faze me.

“I won my world title in Leeds, and now it’s time to defend it in Belfast. The louder they cheer for Michael, the harder I will fight. The IBF title will remain in Mexico. May 27 will be a special night for me, and Michael’s fans will go home disappointed.”

BT Sport will provide live coverage on this side of the Atlantic with ESPN doing the honours on the other side of the pond and it ought to be a special night in the venue with tickets set to go on sale next Friday (March 31) at 11am from Ticketmaster.