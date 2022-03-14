Michael Conlan's dramatic defeat 'the best fight I've ever seen', says Carl Frampton

But Belfast boxer’s family faced an anxious time after a brutal knockout crushed his title dreams

Down and out: Leigh Wood knocks out Michael Conlan during the WBA World Featherweight Title fight in Nottingham. Credit: Zac Goodwin

Michael Conlan at home with his fiancee Shauna Olali and their chidren Lusine and Michael. Credit: Colm O’Reilly

Retired Northern Ireland Carl Frampton has said a match between Michael Conlan in which he suffered a 12th round knockout was “the best fight I’ve ever seen”.

It’s after Conlan was defeated at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night by local boxer Leigh Wood.

The Belfast man had dominated the fight after knocking Wood down in the first round on Saturday night. But there was shock after Wood delivered a massive punch that sent Conlan tumbling out of the ring.

His fiancee Shauna Olali and their children Lusine and Michael weren’t seen at the arena, where the fight was watched by thousands.

There was shock as videos emerged of Conlan falling through the ropes before onlookers rushed to help him.

Conlan (30) was unconscious for brief period and was taken to hospital but was later discharged within the hour, sharing a video on social media that showed him bruised and beaten.

But he was praised for his efforts across social media. people Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Great effort by Michael Conlan. Really hope you’re ok.”

Band the Wolfe Tones said: “Thoughts with Michael Conlan, the pride of Ireland.”

Meanwhile, British boxing trainer Adam Booth said “It’s difficult to express just how proud I am of this man.” He added: “[His] strength of will and spirit is simply inspirational. Its only a matter of time now.” He also offered his “sincere congratulations” to Leigh Wood “for showing the heart of a champion”.

Conlan later professed himself to be “devastated and heartbroken”, claiming he wanted a rematch with Wood after defeat in their world title fight at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

And the 30-year-old admitted that the defeat “felt like a dream” after he woke up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital and that he was gutted with how it ended.

“When I woke up I was like ‘what happened? Did I lose?’,” Conlan told BBC Northern Ireland.

“I was devastated. I was annoyed, I got a bit frustrated and I was confused. There was a realisation as things started to kick in. I believed it was going to be my night, it was going to be my night until that punch.

“It’s just unfortunate but these things happen.”

Conlan spent most of the night watching the fight back and couldn’t believe Wood bounced back from being knocked to the canvas in the first.

“I knew I was winning, and when I watched it back I was winning,” he added.

“It was a great shot and he fell like a bag of bricks. I was surprised he got up and then he had a minute to recover. Like I said in the build-up, he has big heart.

“I slipped in the 11th and that really annoyed me. There might have been a punch thrown at the same time, but it was legit a slip. That changed the whole plan for round 12. I was going to box and move, I felt I had to win it.

“I know it was a good fight and I was in control. There were things in there I should have done better, and at the end of the day I am at fault and I am the guy who lost.”

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew later labelled the fight “amazing”.

Conlan, who praised Wood for his muted celebrations out of respect for his unconscious opponent, insisted: “I want a rematch. I think the performance, with me leading on the cards, deserves a rematch.

“I think I’ve slept an hour. I’ve been on my phone looking at things. I’ve been off social media so I was seeing everything and there was loads of positive stuff.

“At the same time, I lost. I hate losing. It’s the worst feeling in the world for me.”

Earlier, Conlan had reassured fans he was “all good” after the fight.

Updating concerned well-wishers on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning, Conlan tweeted: “I’m all good folks, cheers for the messages. Ill be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team.”

Wood, who had been the underdog coming into the fight, initially refused to celebrate over concern at Conlan’s condition.

“I hope Michael’s alright,” said champion Wood. “I can’t celebrate until I know he’s alright. My thoughts are with him at the minute.

“I am just thinking about Mick at the minute. It was a bad knockout.

“I can’t get him out of my head. I hope he’s alright.”

Later, Wood tweeted: “You are and will be a champ. It takes two to tango and we had a hell of a dance.”