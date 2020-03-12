Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day bout at Madison Square Garden to take place behind closed doors

Michael Conlan's traditional St Patrick Day fight at Madison Square Garden, New York will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday night – but behind closed doors.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum has confirmed that the boxing show at the Hulu Theater in MSG on St Patrick’s night will take place, but no spectators will be allowed in the arena.

Conlan who made his professional debut in Madison Square Garden in 2017 is taking on 31-year old Columbian featherweight Belmar Preciado.

The Belfast fighter is unbeaten in his 13 professional bouts – seven of which he won inside the distance.

Preciado will be no push-over. He has won 20 of his 23 fights – 13 of them via knock-out. A victory for Conlan would greatly enhance his prospect of securing a world title fight either later this year or in early 2021.