Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day bout cancelled due to coronavirus

Michael Conlan's fight in New York has been postponed

Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day fight against Belmar Preciado in New York has been postponed as it "cannot proceed in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis" according to promoters Top Rank.

Belfast boxer Conlan was due to headline the night at Madison Square Garden, however it has now been cancelled due to the spread of the virus.

Top Rank said they had made the decision "after close consultation with the New York State Athletic Commission".

Conlan was already due to fight his annual St Patrick's Day bout behind closed doors because of the virus after that decision was made on Thursday.

However, now the decision has been made to scrap the fight altogether, which puts Conlan's hopes of a title fight in 2020 into serious doubt.

"The health and safety of the fighters and their teams, and everyone involved in the promotion of these events, necessitated taking this step," added Top Rank in their statement.