Michaela Walsh and Amy Broadhurst guarantee European bronze, but Carly McNaul falls just short

Boxing

Michaela Walsh was victorious in her Quarter-Final

Michaela Walsh and Amy Broadhurst guaranteed themselves at least bronze on what was a huge day for the Irish team at the Women’s European Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Walsh will look to upgrade her medal to at least silver in the 57kg weight class and will be confident of doing so after an impressive 4-1 split decision win over Romania’s Claudia Nechita.

Walsh used her excellent movement and counter-punching skills to make her mark.

Later in the day, fellow Commonwealth Games gold medallist and light-welterweight world champion Broadhurst stopped Serbia’s Milena Matovic in their 63kg Quarter-Final.

The St Bronagh’s, Newry fighter was the boss from the off and forced a standing count towards the end of the opening round as she was simply a class above.

There was no let-up as the 25-year-old punished Matovic to the body and the assaults prompted counts two and three, which spelt the end of the fight.

Shannon Sweeney and Christina Desmond also won their Quarter-Finals, but there was disappointment for Carly McNaul who lost to Italy’s Olena Savchuk in her 52kg last-eight bout.

The Ormeau boxer was quickly on the front foot, but Savchuk absorbed the early pressure.

McNaul appeared to enjoy a much better second, but fell just short on a 3-2 decision.

Aoife O’Rourke, Kellie Harrington, Kaci Rock and Caitlin Fryers are all in action today.