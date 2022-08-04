Michaela Walsh proud to be part of star-studded Northern Ireland boxing squad as she eyes up ‘unfinished business’ at Commonwealths

Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh insists she is proud to be part of the squad that are dominating the medals at the Commonwealth Games as she looks to complete some unfinished business with the competition.

The Belfast star joined brother Aidan in assuring herself of at least a bronze medal in Birmingham when she defeated Botswana's Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi in her Quarter-Final on Thursday afternoon.

Having won silver at both Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018, Walsh is determined not to finish runner-up for a third straight year, admitting she feels like she has “unfinished business” with the Commonwealth Games.

But the success of her team-mates this year – in particular her female compatriots Carly McNaul and Eireann Cathin Nugent – is spurring her on, and she is loving being a part of Team NI.

"The women on our team are phenomenal and I’ve said it for a few years, we’re all touching that elite level. We’re really pushing each other and I’m proud to be part of this team,” said Walsh.

"I came here for one thing, something I should’ve had a long, long time ago. I’ve a bit of unfinished business with the Commonwealth Games.

"I’m just taking it one fight at a time, I don’t want to look too far ahead and put too much pressure on myself. I’m enjoying the whole competition, the whole team. It’s great to see my team-mates win medals themselves and it’s something that we’ve dreamed of a long time.

"To be on the same team as them is a privilege, along with my brother as well. I’m very blessed.”

Kenosi put up little resistance to the barrage that Walsh produced, the 29-year-old on the front foot from the off and never taking a backwards step in her a comfortable Quarter-Final victory.

Walsh was one of the last Northern Irish boxers to get her shot in the ring but, despite having to stay patient, she was pleased with how she managed to get herself in prime shape to deliver a consummate display.

"Even from the draw I’ve had a long time to wait. But I’ve been doing the right things. I’m an elite athlete, I know what to do and I’ve been ticking the right boxes. I’m glad to get that performance out of the way,” she added.

“It hasn’t sunk in. I’m just taking it one fight at a time, I’m not thinking about medals yet. I still have two fights to go the whole way. I’m proud of my performance. I listened to my coaches and I’m so happy to come away with the win.”