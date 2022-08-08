Michaela Walsh strikes gold at last to seal a sibling double with brother Aidan

Boxing

Michaela Walsh climbed out of the ring after finally achieving her dream. Walking away as Commonwealth Games Champion younger brother Aidan greeted her with the warmest hug filled with love, respect and joy.

It was a touching moment appreciated by the thousands of fans inside the NEC well aware that earlier in the day Aidan had also won gold in the same ring.

There was further emotion during the medal ceremony when with the gold medal draped around Michaela’s neck the 29-year-old woman from Belfast welled up as Danny Boy was played.

With tears in her eyes again conducting a series of interviews, Walsh said: “In 2014 I promised my granda (Niall) I would win gold before he died, unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that but I felt that he was there with me today – I finally got it. I finally got it.”

Aidan Walsh up against Tiago Osorio Muxanga of Team Mozambique

Michaela and Aidan did their family proud throughout the competition. All week they talked about enjoying the moment and enjoying their lives and what would be would be. It was a philosophy that served this wonderful brother and sister act well in Birmingham.

Eight years ago at the Games in Glasgow Michaela was distraught at losing in the final to England’s Olympic legend Nicola Adams. Four years later in Australia’s Gold Coast the pair of them were left disappointed with silver.

This time around they made it on to that top step. In the afternoon Olympic bronze medallist Aidan defeated Tiago Muxanga from Mozambique in the light middleweight gold medal fight, knocking his opponent down in the first round before triumphing on points and in the night session Michaela was much superior to Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba in the featherweight final winning by unanimous decision.

Michaela Walsh lands a punch on Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba

“It’s unbelievable. Seeing Aidan win earlier on, I was trying not to get emotional, that was something I dreamed of for him, but to do it together, there’s no words to describe the feeling,” said Michaela.

“Going into this tournament we really enjoyed the journey, we weren’t putting too much pressure on ourselves. Obviously we wanted the gold medal, but regardless of what side of the podium we were on, we were going to enjoy it. We did, and I think that’s why we came away with the gold medals.”

Asked if she thought Commonwealth gold would happen after two previous final defeats, Walsh said: “Of course, I’ve failed more times than I’ve succeeded, at times I thought was this for me but I had a dream and I just stuck with it, I’m dedicated to the sport, I live the right life along with Aidan – you can ask anyone on the team how professional we are. We do everything right, and it paid off.

“If you saw when my hand was raised, it was if something lifted out of me. It was unfinished business, I was trying not to focus too much on that, but there was a piece of me missing. I knew I was Commonwealth champion before this started, to go out there and do it and to do it with my brother it’s phenomenal.”

Michaela was screaming at the TV in her room when watching Aidan’s victory. The 25-year-old has been the calmest man in the Games and was a worthy gold medal winner after coming through some serious tests.

“Since the Olympics last year I haven’t really done much so it’s good to be back and back to winning ways. Through the tournament I fought the best, I did alright, thank God,” he said.

“It was tough, the guys I’ve fought, one was a European champion, one was a European silver medallist, so it was a difficult draw. You want to fight the best to test your skills so if it was gold, silver or bronze, you just want to test your skills and I’m thankful I was in a position to do that.

“When I was younger you were always looking at the Commonwealth Games. I remember when Michaela was going to her first Commonwealth Games and I was at the training camp watching thinking ‘I’d love to do that’. Then four years later we were both there and now four years on we are both here again and I’m so pleased for her that she won gold.”

Aidan added: “I want to be a good person, and if I’ve inspired young people coming through, anything I can do to help people… it’s your values as a person. Anybody can win fights but not everybody can be a good person, and that’s what means the most to me.”

Michaela Walsh finally got the gold medal she wanted

He’s a good person alright, as is his sister. Both are a joy to deal with along with the rest of the boxing team, now Northern Ireland’s most successful boxing squad in Commonwealth Games history with five gold medals thanks to the Walsh duo, Amy Broadhurst, Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson with Carly McNaul going home with a silver and Eireann Nugent a bronze.

Aidan said: “Success leaves clues, as they say, and look how well we’re doing, it’s crazy. It shows how good the coaches we have are, it’s incredible. That success doesn’t just come out of the blue – great preparation, great planning, and it’s all paying off.”