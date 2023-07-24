‘Miracle man’: Boxer has fought back from the brink after Belfast bout collapse

Fighter collapsed during Belfast fight but is on the mend which he puts down to God

Ludumo Lamati was seriously ill after the bout in Belfast in May

A boxer who collapsed at a Belfast fight has revealed how doctors called him the “miracle man” after his “amazing” recovery.

Ludumo Lamati was taken from the ring on a stretcher after falling ill during the fight against Nick Ball at the SSE Arena in May.

He spent several weeks in hospital, but has now recovered and returned home to South Africa.

The 31-year-old believes he has been given a second chance by God to shape his life.

He spoke to South African journalists after arriving home on Thursday — having enjoyed a meal out with Belfast fighters Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan before he left Northern Ireland.

“We are rolling with punches, taking it day by day but I am feeling good.

“Even doctors said my healing was amazing; they even gave me a name ‘Miracle Man’,” he told the Sowetan news outlet.

Lamati fell ill on the evening of May 27 after fighting against Liverpool’s Nick Ball on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s bout with Luis Alberto Lopez.

Lamati, who lost in the 12th round via a technical knockout, collapsed in the ring and had to be stretchered away.

He spent several weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital, including being placed in an induced coma and undergoing surgery, and was only fit enough to leave his bed late last month.

Lamati remembers everything that happened during the fight — and is even disappointed that he did not win, as he suffered his first professional loss.

He is attending physiotherapy classes as he continues his remarkable progress back to full health.

Lamati described his recovery as a miracle of God, telling the Daily Dispatch news outlet: “Doctors are still amazed at how I recovered so quickly because they expected me to stay in hospital for a while.”

He added: “I could not have asked for more from God than what He has done for me and I am grateful to all the people who prayed for me during the battle for my life.

“I am still surprised at how this whole episode played out because to me it still feels like a dream.”

Before leaving Northern Ireland, former world champions Frampton and Conlan took Lamati out for dinner in Belfast, sharing photographs on social media.

Lamati added: “Mickie [Conlan] and Carl were dumbfounded by my condition and if this situation has done anything it has elevated me in the eyes of international boxing.”

The boxer also praised his trainer Phumzile Matyhila and manager Larry Wainstein, who were at the airport in South Africa to welcome him home.

“Without my team it was going to be a different story,” he added. “I did not even feel like I was in hospital; it felt like I was on holiday.”

Lamati was joined by his mother Joyce and fiancé Chay Cias at the airport. They had been flown to Northern Ireland by Wainstein and promoter Frank Warren to be by Lamati’s side.

Frampton, meanwhile, said he was delighted to meet up with Lamati before he returned home.

In his Sunday Life column, he said: “It was a real pleasure to be part of a group that went out for lunch with Ludamo Lamati and some of his family members last weekend.

“It was just weeks ago when we had the terrifying sight of him collapsing after being stopped by Nick Ball at the SSE Arena and then learned of his fight for survival in the days and weeks that followed.

“I had been up to visit him in hospital a few times, while Dr Martin Duffy from the British Boxing Board of Control was there most days, plus Paul Johnston and Jamie Conlan, others who were there a lot more than me.

“Paul suggested that we should all go out for a bit of food together and we were all delighted to be able to do so.

“I think a lot of people are baffled by the rapid recovery Ludamo has made considering how he was not so long ago and he even revealed that he had a few glasses of vino the night before — which caught the attention of Martin!

“He and his family have now returned to South Africa and it was great to see them off.”