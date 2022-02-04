Monkstown Boxing Club to receive £143k funding to support local education programmes

Monkstown Boxing Club is set to receive £143,000 from the Department of Education to provide learning provisions for young people and their families throughout the local community.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the funding is to “help support the fantastic work their project manager Paul Johnston and his team do for young people and their families in the Rathcoole and Monkstown area”.

“This will enable Monkstown Boxing Club to continue to provide a wide range of education based programmes and services during the year ahead.”

The boxing club has been providing education support programmes since 2012, that use the power of sport and youth work to help disengaged young people develop academic and emotional skills.

Its head coach, Paul Johnston, was recognised with an awarded MBE in the New Year Honours list for his work with hundreds of disadvantaged kids over the years at the Newtownabbey gym.

He founded the cross-community BoxClever programme a decade ago - a voluntary group delivering homework and breakfast clubs, coaching sessions and sport-related work placements for youths from deprived backgrounds in his area.

BoxClever got off the ground with the help of the National Lottery Community Fund, which has delivered more than £1 million to date.

“Monkstown Boxing Club’s ‘In Your Corner’ programme is another example of the very positive work on-going within local communities, which was highlighted within the report “A Fair Start”, which is helping to ensure children and young people, regardless of background, are given the best start in life,” continued the minister.

“The club delivers an education scheme to support young people who are facing a range of challenges and at risk of disengaging with education. This investment will enable them to be supported, attend school regularly and achieve the success they are capable of as they progress with their education, training or into employment.”

The funding will also help ensure the club’s continuing operation of activities for local young people, including a breakfast club, after schools club, and youth leadership and employability programmes.