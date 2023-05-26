My whole life is riding on this, admits Michael Conlan ahead of world title showdown

Michael Conlan knocked down Miguel Marriaga three times on his way to victory

Opinions on the outcome Saturday’s IBF featherweight title showdown between champion Luis Alberto Lopez and challenger Michael Conlan at the SSE Arena may be divided, but it was unanimous at yesterday’s final press conference in the Europa Hotel that something special is in the air.

They will reunite at the Europa this evening at 6pm for a ceremonial weigh-in and final face-off, but both have exuded a calm, respectful, but no less confident approach to fight week.

It has been a number of years since Belfast had that huge world title fight feel and certainly this one is ticking all the boxes with yesterday’s press call whetting the appetite as Top Rank CEO Bob Arum joining a packed top table to address a huge media presence that highlights the vast interest in this showdown on both sides of the Atlantic.

The lack of verbal sparring can often be a sign that a fight doesn’t need any added hype and this is absolutely the case as both men are assured within themselves that it is going to be their night.

Motivation is not in short supply for either with Conlan determined to scale the mountain this time around after his heartbreaking defeat in his bid to dethrone then-WBA champion Leigh Wood last year.

“I definitely want it more,” he stressed.

“After failing last year, a hard one to take, I got straight back on the horse with two good victories. I’m 31 now and know I’m not going to be in boxing for another 10 years, so I want to make sure I become champion this time and capitalise on everything after that.

“There’s so much more riding on this for me, my whole life is on this one, and I’m ready for everything.

“I’ve a lot of respect for Luis. He can say what he wants, but on Saturday night I’ll give everything in there and will be champion.”

Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez exchange blows

What Lopez has been saying is that he is sure his first defence will be a successful one without the need for judges, claiming he will pressure early and find a stoppage by the midway point.

Something of a road warrior, that 29-year-old from Mexicali went to Leeds in December and ripped the title from Josh Warrington on a majority decision, so travelling to hostile territory is nothing new for ‘El Venado’.

While Conlan is ravenous to complete a world title double as an amateur and pro, Lopez is in no mood to relinquish his crown.

It is understood a rematch clause exists should Conlan prevail, but the champion has his own ambitions to move onto a unification and prove himself as top dog in the division and is more than happy to do it the hard way.

“I’ve always been the ‘B side’ in all my fights and beaten all the prospects, all the fighters Top Rank have given to me,” said the champion who actually had a small cheering section at the Europa yesterday.

“This Saturday I want to prove I’m a true champion and after beating Michael Conlan I will go for the other champions.

“I respect Michael Conlan — he’s a great fighter — but every fighter wants to be a world champion and for me, it’s a been a really tough road.

“Don’t forget I’m the champion and will be going back with the championship to Mexico.”

Lopez added Kay Koroma to his coaching team that already includes Juan Betancourt and Armando Valenzuela as he ramped up preparations in Las Vegas.

His confidence of an early night has been dismissed by Conlan who believes it’s little more than pre-fight hype and is confident he is in a better place than 14 months ago against Wood.

Vastly skilled, the Belfast man has also shown he can punch with the one-round demolition of Karim Guerfi in December following on from dropping Miguel Marriaga three times in August and also the huge knockdown of Wood in the opening round that the Nottingham man did well to survive.

Lopez has predicted the challenger will be in trouble if he decides to plant his feet, but Conlan insists he has more ways to win

“I know he’s changed trainer couple of times in this training camp,” the Belfast man noted.

“There are probably little things going on with him but I don’t think he truly believes that (he will win by stoppage early). He has to say those things for the cameras and that’s no problem. I respect him as a fighter, respect his opinion, but on Saturday night I will be champion.

“I can fight on the inside or the outside, do everything in that ring, so I have a lot of options. If he plans on me doing that (planting the feet) I can change it if I want to.

"We’ll see when we get in there, but me planting my feet will be big trouble for him moreso. I’m expecting the best Luis Alberto Lopez. He is going to bring everything, be in his best condition and will try to knock me out, but I’m prepared for everything he’ll try to do.”