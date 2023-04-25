New documentary follows rising Belfast boxer Seán McComb

Viewers can join rising Belfast boxer Seán McComb both inside and outside the ring in a new documentary for TG4 and BBC Gaeilge.

CIOTÓG, translating as Southpaw, follows Seán’s journey over a period of three years as he experiences highs and lows inside the ring and some momentous changes in his personal life.

The documentary will follow him as he pursues a professional title.

The hour-long film gets behind-the-scenes access to Seán’s gruelling training regime and captures the action before, during and after his fights.

It follows him as he trains in Glasgow with fellow boxers Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullough and Paddy Barnes and joins him as he walks from his nearby home in West Belfast to be greeted by thousands more fans at his big fight in 2019 in Falls Park at Féile an Phobail.

CIOTÓG also captures Seán’s life during the pandemic, when his professional life was forced to take a back seat, but made way for new beginnings in his personal life as he and his fiancée welcomed their first child into their lives.

Seán talks openly in the film about what boxing has meant to him and his family, how he found growing up in West Belfast, his hopes for the future and why he feels it is important that he gives back to his community.

As well as hearing from Seán himself, the programme also spends time with Seán’s fiancée, Dearbhlá, family, friends and fellow boxers who each give a picture of the man behind the gloves as he makes his way from amateur local boxing hero to a professional title contender.

This documentary was made for TG4 and BBC Gaeilge by DoubleBand Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

CIOTÓG is on TG4 and available on TG4 player from April 26 at 9.30pm