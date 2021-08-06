No chance I will be beaten on home soil by TJ Doheny, vows confident Michael Conlan

Weight for it: Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny weigh in at the Devenish in Belfast ahead of tonight’s fight at Feile. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

It has been a tetchy few days in the build-up to tonight’s showdown between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny at the Falls Park (live on Fire TV from 8pm), but now it’s time to settle the argument once and for all with the interim WBA featherweight title on the line.

Tuesday’s press conference saw an angry Doheny dispute the catchweight limit of 124lb, insisting he was in town for a super-bantamweight clash (122lb), and his mood wasn’t lifted at yesterday’s weigh-in at The Devenish when Conlan came in marginally over at 124.2 to Doheny’s 123.8.

That discrepancy does not affect the title on the line as both were well inside the featherweight limit of 126 and the fight is on, but the issue of weight will have added a little fuel to the fire ahead of the opening bell.

Conlan will walk to the ring with a perfect record of 15 wins from as many contests and will be favoured to take the win, with the weight advantage against a natural super-bantamweight a potentially major factor.

However, he can’t solely rely on his size advantage as he comes up against a man who is a former world champion who can punch, box and has shown the fortitude to tough it out on hostile ground in the past.

Doheny has a record of 22-2 with 16 wins inside the distance so his punching power is certainly above average, but Conlan doesn’t believe this will be a factor come the opening bell.

“He’s not coming for a paycheque - he’s coming to win, but that’s not happening,” the 29-year-old former world amateur champion insisted.

“If you look at his record and the guys he has beaten, they have all been stopped before. He might be called ‘The Power’, but who has he knocked out at the highest level?

“It will be his brains and boxing ability that win him this fight, not his power.”

It will be interesting to see what does happen when Doheny lands, but as Conlan says, he is more than just an aggressive brawler.

The Portlaoise man has excellent fundamentals out of the southpaw stance and a good engine, so this could well transpire to be a technical battle at times with Conlan a natural switch-hitter whose game plan may well be to frustrate and punish.

Doheny’s defeats came against Ionut Baluta, for which he has admitted that he was underprepared, with the other in a world title unification bout to Daniel Roman on a majority decision.

‘The Power’ was oh so close to stopping the Mexican-American in the seventh, but had to pick himself off the floor twice with the second knockdown coming from a body shot that could be one of Conlan’s keys to victory in this one.

The dispute over weight has added a little bite to this showdown and Doheny has made his feelings known throughout the week, but he doesn’t believe his emotions will get the better of him and that must be the case if he is to pull out the win.

“He’s high-level opposition, so I’ve got to remain focused on the job at hand,” he agreed.

“I know the majority of the crowd will be against me. I’m 34 years of age, have been around the block in some of the biggest cauldrons in the world.

“It doesn’t matter who they are screaming for - you just feed off the energy of the crowd and that’s what gees you up.”

There will be plenty of energy tonight despite the damp forecast as the action inside the ring is sure to be red hot.

This is a fight in which both men have a realistic claim to victory, but Conlan just seems to have more ways to win and if he boxes smart and doesn’t get drawn into a gruelling battle on the inside, his slick footwork, defensive skills and counter-punching can help him to a points victory.