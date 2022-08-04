Northern Ireland equal greatest ever Commonwealth Games medal tally as Amy Broadhurst secures at least bronze

Northern Ireland's Amy Broadhurst lands a blow on Zambia's Felistus Nkandu on her way to victory in their Commonwealth Games Lightweight Quarter-Final

Northern Ireland have equalled their record medal tally at a Commonwealth Games after Amy Broadhurst became the latest boxer to ensure she will leave with at least bronze draped around her neck.

The Dundalk-born fighter became the seventh boxer to progress to at least the Semi-Finals as the referee stepped in to stop her Lightweight Quarter-Final contest against Zambia’s Felistus Nkandu in the third round.

That means Northern Ireland are now guaranteed at least 15 medals from Birmingham, which matches their record haul from the 1986 Games, and they still have a chance to eclipse it.

Broadhurst will hope she finishes the week with more than just bronze, however, as she looks to emulate the gold medal she won at Light Welterweight at the World Championships in Istanbul.

She looks in fine form, too, with this performance against Nkandu as dominant as it seemed, the 25-year-old following a dominant first round by knocking down her opponent in the second, although the Zambian survived.

But the contest wouldn’t continue for long and it took only a few seconds of the third round for her to send Nkandu to the canvas a second time, which saw the referee step in and intervene.

Broadhurst will now face Nigeria’s Cynthia Ogunsemilore in the Semi-Finals on Saturday.

There was disappointment for Clepson dos Santos, however, as he fell to a Quarter-Final defeat to Wales’ Jake Dodd in the Men’s Flyweight category.

Dos Santos had started well as he got a knockdown on Dodd in the first round, but the Welshman bit back by edging the second round, before the referee stopped the contest in the third.

Earlier in the day, Dylan Eagleson and the Walsh siblings, Aidan and Michaela, secured their place in their respective Semi-Finals with wins, while Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Cathin Nugent all secured medals on Wednesday.