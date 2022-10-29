Paddy Barnes running Dublin Marathon in aid of NI Children’s Hospice

Olympic boxing hero Paddy Barnes is running his first marathon in Dublin on Sunday to raise awareness and funds for the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

The popular 35-year-old former fighter revealed the most he has run leading up to the 26.2-mile race is 9.3 miles but hopes his desire to promote the hospice and the atmosphere will see him across the finish line.

Barnes, who won Olympic bronze medals in 2008 and 2012, praised the work of the NI Children’s Hospice, remembering how they cared for his young friend Oscar Knox, who passed away in 2014.

“I have done work with the NI Children’s Hospice before and with how they helped wee Oscar Knox and so many other kids, I thought it was a great charity to run for,” said Paddy.

“In the Belfast Marathon I ran for the Oscar Knox charity, though I did the relay then, so the Dublin Marathon is the first time I’m doing the full 26 miles.

“The furthest I’ve run is 15km. I’ve done about five runs, because I’ve been so busy with other commitments, but I think what will stand to me is that I have been doing a lot of CrossFit training and that has strengthened my legs, hips and back.

“What will also help me is the other runners, because everyone will be pushing each other.”