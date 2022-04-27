Paddy Barnes stands down from NI Probation Board following viral video incident

Recently footage circulated on social media which appeared to show Barnes in an altercation with others on a Belfast street

Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes has stepped aside from his role on the Probation Board of Northern Ireland, the Irish News has reported.

Barnes has previously said that he is not involved with MTK Global, the boxing promotions company connected to mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

Barnes was appointed to the Probation Board earlier this year.

The Probation Board, in a statement, said: "Paddy Barnes has voluntarily agreed to temporarily step aside as a Probation Board member (without prejudice) pending the outcome of a police investigation of an incident on April 9.

"There are no further details at this time”

There is no suggestion Barnes is involved with crime.

In 2016, the fighter signed to the promotions company MTK Global which was co-founded by Daniel Kinahan, although they denied that he oversees its operations.

But Barnes, who retired in 2019 after winning bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, said he has “no involvement whatsoever” with MTK, although he added that he had no regrets over any previous engagement.