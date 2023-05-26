Padraig McCrory eager to make a big statement at SSE Arena as he chases world title shot

Boxing

It wasn’t so long ago that Padraig McCrory would have openly admitted that winning an Irish title represented a major achievement in his career.

The west Belfast man was a latecomer to the professional ranks, turning over in his late 20s following an amateur career that only really got going with an Ulster Elite win in 2014 after four years out of the ring.

He decided to punch for pay to see if he could pick up a belt or two as something to show for his efforts, but he now stands on the brink of securing a huge world title shot should he clear Saturday’s hurdle against Argentina’s Diego Ramirez on the Lopez-Conlan undercard at the SSE Arena.

His decision to gamble last October by rising up to light-heavyweight and facing Frankfurt’s Leon Bunn on away soil for the IBO title paid off in spades, and was typical of how McCrory has stepped up to each challenge and delivered in emphatic style.

Entering the pro game, he had no big backing and, as his manager Jamie Conlan has said, was something of a “cult figure”.

But big knock-outs from the affable St James’ man and 16 wins from as many fights have seen him break fully into the mainstream – and there are whispers of a meeting with WBA ‘regular’ super-middleweight champion David Morrell should he come through a potential banana skin on Saturday.

“If I get through this fight, there are some big opportunities there, as there are so many big names in the division it’s hard to say,” he said at this week’s open work-out.

“I’m well-ranked but the WBA and the (regular) champion there is David Morrell. I was close to getting the (Edgar) Berlanga fight (Jason Quigley faces the New Yorker on June 24), which didn’t come off, but I would love to fight the winner.

“It’s just about staying in position, staying active and keep winning.”

McCrory lapped up the adulation at the SSE Arena last time out against Dmytro Fedas as he returned with the IBO light-heavyweight belt, but maybe fighting just six weeks after the Bunn victory told as he didn’t quite reach the level of performance that has now become expected, with injures and perhaps a little fatigue from a third fight since August taking their toll.

Still, he is always keen to grab the opportunity to fight at home and that December 10 card was too tempting to turn down, so he is eager to put on an explosive display against Ramirez this weekend.

“I had probably fought too soon after Germany and had a few wee niggles going into it,” he admitted.

“But I love fighting in Belfast and always want to be a part of that. This time is about getting the win, but I also want to put on a better performance.”